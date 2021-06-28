Vigo Schools to publish 'return to school plan' next month

The Vigo County School Corp. intends to publish a "return to school plan" July 7, and it will conduct a hearing on that plan at its July 12 business meeting.
The public will have an opportunity to comment at the July 12 meeting, said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent, during Monday's school board meeting. Public comment is required for the district to receive federal stimulus (ESSER) dollars.
"Our hope is that we can return as normal as possible, whatever that looks like," with five days a week of instruction, Haworth said.
The goal would also be to seek board approval of the plan July 12.
"There will be precautions that will still have to be put in place," and safety of students and staff will be of "utmost importance," he said. If the plan must be tweaked, "We'll be ready to do that."
In other matters, the owners of Pettit and Associates Photography, a school picture business, took exception with the school district's process and decision in hiring another firm, Strawbridge Studios based in North Carolina, which received a three-year contract effective July 1. The agreement is for a corporation-wide student photography contract.
Randy Pettit, Pettit Associates owner, said his business has taken school pictures for the school district for the last seven years. "We've had a good run," he said. "We know this business in and out. We've done it for a long time. We've made a lot of good relationships."
He didn't know until Friday that Strawbridge had been chosen, he said. He questioned why the district didn't at least contact him to give him a heads up and he also questioned the process used to hire the out-of-state business.
Pettit did not have a contract with the district.
For the new agreement, the district used a request for proposal process and a committee reviewed proposals from four companies, including Pettit and Strawbridge. The committee included school principals representing each grade level as well as central office administrators.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, stated after the meeting that the district has changed procedures.
"The corporation wanted to bring a contract for board action moving forward with agreements of this nature so that the bid process can be more transparent" and there is board approval, Riley said.
Pettit said no problems were brought to his attention. "We don’t know why we didn’t get the business," he said. Pettit and Associates does business with several other school districts. "We feel we've done a good job."
Pettit added, "We live here. We bank here. We go to church here. We leave money here in the community. We hire all Vigo County [school corporation] graduates."
After the meeting, Haworth said, "We think we had a very open process. We brought in those that are the users, the principals at the ground level, to help us make that decision. We feel comfortable in the direction they asked the district to go. We're going to support those that were on that committee."
Any time a request for proposal process is used, there may be competition and "if it doesn't go your way, that can be tough, especially with a local company. But we do believe we had a transparent process. We followed that process and it led us to a different vendor," Haworth said.
Donna Wilson, the district's chief financial officer, said the review committee felt Strawbridge provided the best pricing options for families. The goal was to award a contract in spring 2020, but COVID-19 caused a year-long delay, she said.
The board approved the contract by a 6-0 vote, with Rosemarie Scott abstaining.
Under personnel, the board approved the hiring of Kurt Brinegar as the district's new coordinator of school safety and security, effective July 12. He is currently a South Vigo High School school protection officer and a detective with the Terre Haute Police Department, where he has been employed since 1991.
He will be retiring from the Terre Haute Police Department.
Brinegar has served as a school protection officer in the VCSC since 1993, most recently at South Vigo, said Riley.
Brinegar has served as a liaison in the THPD juvenile division to Terre Haute North, Terre Town, Terre Haute South, Booker T. Washington and Fuqua schools. He's a certified National School Resource officer.
The board also approved Cindi Hrovat as the new principal of Booker T. Washington/Vigo Virtual Success Academy, effective July 1. She is currently an assistant principal at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. Robin Davies, the current principal, is retiring effective June 30.
Hrovat has been an educator for 22 years.
Ashley Bennett was approved as the principal of the Deming Early Learning Center for the 2021-22 school year. She is currently the district's early childhood administrator.
The board also approved changes to the student disciplinary rule policy.
It’s the first significant revision of the policy since 2004, according to Tom Balitewicz, director of student services. While many of the rules remain intact, the biggest change is in the policy's organization, "which will allow for greater accessibility for students, staff and parents."
The policy has been revised and reviewed by legal counsel so "we can feel comfortable we have the most updated and legally sound rules available in order to continue to ensure fairness and equity" in student discipline, he said.
The bullying section has expanded from four sentences to two pages. It provides more detail in how bullying is defined and how discipline is handled.
It also specifies that bullying conduct through use of a computer or cell phone or other wireless device is also prohibited.
The policy outlines several areas of student misconduct and potential consequences, which can include suspension or expulsion. Some of the violations are considered zero tolerance.
The proposed policy change reads, “The school district desires to use progressive discipline of students in an effort to avoid interruption or disruption within educational programs and activities while also pursuing restorative goals that seek to avoid exclusionary punishment, if possible.”
The board also approved an agreement between VCSC and Fanning Howey, an architectural/engineering firm, related to the Otter Creek Middle School addition/renovation project. The contract with Fanning Howey for OCMS is for $675,000.
