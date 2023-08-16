The Vigo County Teachers Association is seeking a new, two-year contract and representatives say they are optimistic about a pay increase.
Informal contract talks have begun with the Vigo County School Corp., although by law, formal contract negotiations cannot begin until Sept. 15.
On Wednesday, the school district conducted a required public hearing on upcoming formal contract negotiations. No community members attended to offer comment.
"We have a very strong professional relationship with the VCTA," said Michael Cox, VCSC director of human resources. "We look forward to completing another successful agreement this year."
He and Aaron Warner, VCTA president, conducted the very brief hearing.
"We're working on a two-year contract, hopefully," Warner said after the meeting. "There is a decent amount of money the first year, and we're hoping some of that goes to teachers. We're confident that it will."
The funding he referred to involves new money from the state, approved by the Indiana Legislature. However, new state funding levels the second year, Warner said, are "not so much."
Still, he is hopeful teachers get a raise both years.
Warner expects that once formal negotiations begin, the process will run smoothy. "We get along pretty well," he said of teams representing the district and teachers union.
After the meeting, Cox said, "I want to settle a contract. I'd love to settle a contract before the school year starts," but that is no longer possible due to the change in law.
For many years, the district did settle contracts with teachers prior to the start of the school year.
Warner said he's optimistic.
"It's a good team on both sides. We know each other well; most of those folks were at the table two years ago and years before that," Warner said.
