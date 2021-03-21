Starting April 6, the Vigo County School Corp. plans to offer districtwide after-school tutoring in language arts and math to help address student learning loss resulting from pandemic-related school disruptions this past year.

The program will be offered at each elementary, middle and high school through May 20, and the district will provide transportation home.

The level of learning loss caused by school disruptions this past year “is significant,” said Bill Riley, VCSC communications director, and the after-school tutoring is one of several strategies to address it.

Interested elementary students will attend 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. and interested middle/high school students will attend 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“The district is using assessment data from earlier in the year to identify concepts where students may have experienced learning loss,” Riley said.

Program costs will be reimbursed through federal CARES Act funding.

Schools will suggest the program to those who can most benefit, although “any student is welcome to attend,” Riley said. Certified teachers and educational assistants will staff the program.

The district is also doing daily work with elementary students in areas where they may have experienced loss. These quick lessons have been developed by the curriculum team [reading, writing and math coaches/liaisons].

“For example, telling time was one area identified in grade 2 and I’ve already seen my own son working on these concepts in his morning work,” Riley said.

With ILEARN slated to be administered starting next month, “We see it working hand it hand [with ILEARN preparation], but the reason for the focus on math and language arts is they are building blocks,” Riley said. Addressing learning loss in those two areas “has a multiplier effect” that can help with other subject areas as well.

The ILEARN window starts April 19 for grades 3 through 8, as well as high school biology and government. That window extends to May 14 for grades 3 to 8 and May 21 for high school classes.

The district plans to address learning loss in other ways as well.

“We’ve made the decision that students will keep their Chromebooks over the summer,” Riley said. “We’re looking at purchasing a few different products so they can do some self-guided work, especially in grades 3 through 8.”

Students are already using Chromebooks after school on their own time, whether to play math games or use reading resources, district usage data shows. They may not consider it learning, but they are. “We want that to continue over the summer,” Riley said.

The decision is not just COVID-related; the goal is to help address “summer slide” that occurs each year.

In addition, VCSC plans to offer in-person summer school for middle and high school students. At the middle school level, it will be more like tutoring and reimbursed with federal dollars.

The high school program will offer core classes in several disciplines.

At the elementary level, a jumpstart program will be offered prior to the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

The district is modifying its high school “re-take policy,” and if a student has received a C-minus or below in a class, they will be able to retake it. “We anticipate some of that happening in the summer, and students can then replace the grade” if it improves, Riley said.

In addressing learning loss, the district is focusing on language arts and math for now. While other subjects and classes have been impacted as well, “I think doing everything at once is probably a bad strategy,” Riley said. Language arts and math serve as the “building blocks” for all other subjects.

For families whose children are struggling in subjects other than language arts and math, “I would suggest reaching out to your school principal, talking through the issues and seeing what resources we’ve developed that might best suit your child,” he said.

Teachers have a pretty good sense of learning loss for each student, based on assessment data for each child.

“Our teachers really are paying attention to that and trying to address it even at a student level,” he said. “That’s why we do assessments throughout the year — to assess progress and see what the areas of need might be.”

In terms of the ILEARN test being used for state accountability purposes, state legislation is pending that would hold schools and students harmless from results. According to Holly Lawson, Indiana Department of Education spokeswoman, “IDOE is working with the General Assembly to make sure that this year’s assessment results are for informational purposes only, and that students and schools are held harmless for the results.”

House Bill 1514, legislation including the hold harmless provision, is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Education Committee on March 24.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.