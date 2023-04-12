The Vigo County school board has narrowed its superintendent search to three candidates who will be interviewed early next week.
"We have narrowed the pool to three candidates who have been invited for more intense second-round interviews April 17 and 18," said Amy Lore, school board president. "They are all very strong candidates. I am proud of how this board has collaborated and constructively vetted our candidates."
She said she could not share any details about the candidates at this time.
"I will just say that they are each impressive and enjoyed close to unanimous support to move on to the next round. I'm extremely optimistic about the process, and the board is working together well," she said.
After next week's interviews, Lore anticipated the board might then choose to narrow the pool to two finalists.
"Then we will have more work to do — references, site visits — we are doing a deep dive into these folks. I hope by May we will have a name to announce but that depends on how long it takes to do this work," Lore stated.
She also commented on the decision of interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz to withdraw his name from consideration as superintendent, which became public Tuesday evening.
"Tom has served the school corporation during a difficult time, and we are grateful for his hard work and dedication," she stated. "The board wants only what is best for students, and so does Tom. We respect his decision and know we will enjoy a positive working relationship with him until a new superintendent has been named. He will be that new superintendent’s strongest supporter when he returns to his post in student services in July."
Twelve candidates applied for the superintendent post, and the board conducted first-round interviews with six.
The goal is to have a new superintendent in place July 1.
