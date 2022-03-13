Vigo schools strive to keep students safe

The Vigo County School Corp.’s use of online tools and other measures are making students safer, helping address mental health issues and in some cases, saving lives, school officials said recently.
Among those tools is LightSpeed, software for Chromebooks that helps VCSC monitor and respond to inappropriate activity as well as mental health needs. When students look up items — such as suicide, for example — it alerts staff so VCSC can provide intervention.
In a recent situation, “There is no doubt in my mind it was probably a life-saving thing,” said Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services.
Balitewicz and Megan Kirk, coordinator of Project Aware, last week gave school board members an overview of programming and software used to assist with student safety and mental well-being.
By law, the district must filter what’s on school district-issued Chromebooks or VCSC-owned devices, Balitewicz said. For each Chromebook, “We know every keystroke. It’s recorded,” he said.
The district uses LightSpeed for that filtering and monitoring, and one result can be email alerts that go to the district, which has a team of eight people that work with the company.
The alerts can be for different things, but the district pays especially close attention to those indicating possible self harm or suicide.
If that self-harm alert comes during the day, the school is called. If it’s evenings or weekends, one of the VCSC team members on call contact the family, or if that doesn’t work, they contact law enforcement “to get someone over there,” Balitewicz said.
The Chromebook monitoring began in April 2021, and since then, there have been 1,081 self harm alerts, with 460 requiring follow-up and 41 students referred for a formal assessment.
In one case, the district received an alert that required immediate attention, but district staff couldn’t reach the student.
“We had law enforcement go out. That student was identified and taken to the hospital for suicidal ideation,” he said.
StopIt
The district also uses STOPIt, an online, app-based system that provides students and staff with anonymous reporting avenues for issues within the school building, such as bullying, that school administration should be aware of and investigate.
It was loaded onto secondary Chromebooks last September and on all elementary Chromebooks this past January; there is an icon on the taskbar. StopIt is on staff Chromebooks as well.
Students can click a button and it will generate a form they can fillout. New reports simultaneously go to the Student Services department as well as to designated administrators at each school.StopIt has a Messenger feature that enables a student to communicate anonymously with a school administrator.
“We had an incident (Sunday night) and I was able to do just that with a student,” Kirk said. “She was feeling some concerns. I popped into the chat with her and made her feel a little more comfortable with waiting to talk to her school counselor (on Monday).”
As of Friday, there had been 238 reports made using StopIt. The most common reported incidents included bullying/cyberbullying; abuse; and vandalism.
A wide variety of things are reported, Balitewicz said. For example, when students recently were vandalizing bathrooms as part of a TikTok challenge, “It was remarkable the number of students who made anonymous reports about who they thought were vandalizing bathrooms. So we were able to follow up,” he said.
Bullying incident forms
Another tool used is a bullying incident form, installed on Chromebooks in January; there is a bullying report icon on the taskbar. “The increase in the number of reports tells us it’s being effective,” Balitewicz said.
The district recently provided training to administrators, including principals and athletic directors, who in turn provided training for their staff, on bullying reporting and investigation.
According to school board policy, there must be a written report for a bullying investigation to occur.
“That’s why we initiated that icon on every Chromebook; that way, everyone can report it. It’s also on our website,” Balitewicz said. “That was a huge step for us.”
Often, the district receives calls from parents who are frustrated and say their child is being bullied and the district hasn’t responded. The new form will facilitate the process.
“The accessibility and immediacy of the report is extremely important,” he said.
When Balitewicz was a principal, schools used “bully boxes” for people to anonymously report bullying.
With the new online form, “I think that changes things dramatically,” he said.
Crisis assessments
So far this school year, there have been 230 students referred for crisis assessments, including 28 students in February.
When a crisis assessment occurs, a school counselor screens the student’s level of suicidal ideation and risk levels are recorded as low, moderate, or high. Usually with moderate to high risk, the district will refer the student to a mental health professional for further assessment.
Referrals can be made by a student, parent or teacher.
“These numbers continue to be high. Our students continue to experience mental health distress,” Kirk said. “But our counselors are doing a fantastic job working with them.”
Students affected are at all grade levels.
Both the frequency and severity of crisis situations are increasing, Kirk said. “Students are just handling a lot more stress and feeling maybe limited in their options of how to cope.”
She believes the new, anonymous reporting tool is helping and being used by students who see a friend struggling. “I think we’ve saved lives because of a friend reporting out of concern for someone else,” Kirk said.
Of the crisis assessments done this year, 46% were high risk; 18.6% low risk; and 35.4% moderate risk.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
