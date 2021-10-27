Vigo Schools sets ambitious plan for Class of 2027, beyond

As part of its updated strategic plan, the Vigo County School Corp. wants students to graduate from high school with at least 30 hours of one of the following: college credit, industry credentials or career certifications.
The goal is to have that in place for the Class of 2027, or this year’s seventh graders, said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent, in a video update on proposed changes to the district strategic plan, titled, “Uncommon.”
The full plan will be presented to the School Board at a future meeting; Haworth is addressing various components each week. Last week, he outlined three options for improved high school facilities.
The goal of the 30 hours of college credit, industry credentials or certifications is to ensure that all students are prepared for success after high school graduation, Haworth said. “We already do this for some of our students.”
What he’s proposing “is an aggressive goal for all students,” he said in the video. “If we are able to contribute to a thriving Vigo County, we need that kind of aggressive goal.”
The initiative would also benefit the community, Haworth said. Vigo County is shrinking in population and has been for many years.
“Not only do we need to produce flourishing adults who are skilled employees to attract more businesses into Vigo County, we also want to help students see that Vigo County is a great place to stay and raise a family,” Haworth said.
Labor economists say that two-thirds of U.S. citizens need industry-recognized certifications, industry and business credentials, or college degrees to thrive, Haworth has stated.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the ambitious agenda would call for “the right curriculum, programming and credentialed staff in place. Dual credit and early college programs are up and running in other schools. It’s highly possible with the right planning and infrastructure to make this happen” in Vigo schools.
VCSC students already benefit from dual credit and credential/certification programs, Riley said. VCSC students earn around 5,000 hours of career/technical education credentials per year. “We want to deliver that to each student,” he said.
The district needs to plan for credentialing teachers to be able to offer more early college/dual credit courses and increase opportunities for industry credentials, Riley said.
Also, VCSC would work with local higher education institutions to oversee and award that college credit. Early college/dual credit requires a higher education partner, he said.
The strategic plan addresses how the district will meet its goal, and it involves facility improvements as well as collaboration with higher education, the business community and the trades.
It would involve apprenticeships, internships and externships, which would require thinking about the high school experience “a little differently,” Haworth said.
He noted that the district already collaborates with Union Hospital on the VCSC health careers program.
