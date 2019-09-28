In November, the Vigo County School Corp. will ask voters to approve a referendum that district officials consider vital to the future of the schools and the community.
But the referendum could be a tough sell, given Vigo County citizens are already paying more taxes for a new jail and downtown convention center. Many farmers, especially, have concerns about how increased property taxes will affect them.
VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth says the district must address a declining cash balance, or structural deficit, resulting from decreased revenue, shrinking enrollment and increased operational costs. The district has proposed a two-pronged approach — the referendum and $4 million in budget cuts.
The referendum would increase property taxes for operating expenses by $7 million per year for eight years.
It is needed for many reasons, officials say — to pay for added personnel who ensure student safety, health and wellness; to adequately fund school transportation, including field trips; and to provide teachers, especially new teachers, with competitive pay, especially at a time of a teacher shortage.
Among the groups that had endorsed the referendum as of mid-September were the WorkOne Western Indiana Board, the Taxpayers Association of Vigo County, Vigo County Education Foundation and Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
"I really believe it is a referendum for our children," Haworth said in early September. It will help ensure the district maintains its commitment to rigor in the classroom and children continue to grow and learn from great teachers and staff.
Much is at stake, he said.
For one, the district has a charge "to ensure our children are safe and secure when they come to our buildings," he said. Responding to safety and security is much different than it was 25 or more years ago.
In response, the district has at least one armed school protection officer in each building, and schools with larger enrollments have more. The number of SPO's has increased from eight to 37 since 2012.
Also, children have increased social-emotional needs and many have experienced trauma, even before they enter kindergarten. As a result, the district has hired more school counselors and now has 42.
The district has hired 16 behavior interventionists to work with children who have behavioral issues, and it has doubled the numbers of nurses, from five to 10. The number of educational assistants has increased significantly, with many of them serving special education students.
Property tax caps have affected funding for bus transportation, and the district is looking to the tax increase to assist with costs for field trips and other learning activities that take place after school, as well as activities that include athletics and marching band.
School buses do much more than transport children to and from school, Haworth said. "Those buses provide access to learning opportunities away from the school buildings" that also teach youth great life lessons, he said.
The district also is coping with a statewide and nationwide teacher shortage, but its lack of competitive starting pay makes it all the more difficult when hiring new teachers; furthermore, the district — unlike other surrounding districts — doesn't compensate for years of experience when teachers from outside the district want to move here.
The referendum would help address those issues.
A breakdown of how funds would be used is as follows: safety/security, primarily school protection officers, $1.4 million; school counselors, $588,000; school nurses $260,000; behavior specialists, $300,000; teachers and staff, $3 million; transportation, $1 million.
The proposed tax increase amounts to 16.22 cents per $100 assessed value, a rate that would remain in place for eight years. The district estimates that for a home with a market value of $200,000 [net assessed value of $97,750], owners would pay $158 annually in increased taxes.
For a home with a market value of $100,000 [net assessed value of $32,750], owners would pay an additional $53 annually. Estimates were provided by Baker Tilly municipal advisors. Taxes on farmland would increase by $2.53 per acre while the owner of a $100,000 commercial building, including an apartment house, would pay an additional $162.
If the referendum fails, Haworth says $8 million in cuts will be needed to maintain a 10 percent cash balance, which is important for the district's bond rating — and future facility projects.
“We will know $4 million worth of cuts. We will feel $8 million worth of cuts,” Haworth predicted. "It ultimately will impact students in some way, form or fashion."
Among the groups supporting it is the Taxpayers Association of Vigo County. “While not unanimous, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of endorsing the referendum,” said Bob Murray, association executive director, said at the Aug. 19 school board meeting.
The association includes many business owners who “recognize the need for strong schools to provide qualified employees for their businesses” and to attract and retain industry, he said.
One reason Murray personally supports it is because “attracting and retaining business will result in limiting future tax increases for me by maintaining and increasing our assessed property valuation.”
Clark Cowden, pastor of Northside Community United Methodist Church, is a member of the Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools PAC. When people consider moving to a community, or industries look for a new site, one of the first things they ask about is the quality of the school district, he said during an August news conference announcing the PAC.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us as a community to provide the best possible education we can,” Cowden said.
Part of the funds raised through the referendum would be used to help make VCSC teacher salaries more competitive, especially for beginning teachers, which is important because of the teacher shortage, Cowden said.
Tammy Pearson, a former Vigo County School Board member and PAC member, said the district has made great strides in adding personnel to improve the health, safety and security of students and staff. “We don’t want to backtrack,” Pearson said.
Not everyone supports the referendum.
Several farmers have said they oppose it because of the unfair tax burden.
Other voters, undecided, have attended community meetings to learn more before deciding how they will vote.
Among those was Jeff Gormong, who attended a community meeting at Lost Creek Elementary Sept. 10.
Also a farmer, he described himself as “a concerned citizen and a taxpayer who is going to have to pay this bill, so I want to know why we’re doing this. I’m here to get information."
Before making a decision, he said, "I want to make sure we are doing everything that we can do to save in areas where we need to save."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.