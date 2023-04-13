Arnav Jameria took $200 from his piggy bank and donated it to a special fund that will help those who suffered great losses when a tornado ripped through Sullivan on March 31.
A kindergarten student at Dixie Bee Elementary, Jameria was one of many students who helped raise $1,610 for Sullivan. He did his part, he said, “So they can get their homes backs” and their possessions.
On Thursday, the school presented a check to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, which has a “Help Sullivan Recover” fund to assist with immediate and long-term recovery.
The fundraising effort was a project of the Dixie Bee student council, and parents and staff also contributed. The school raised much of the money by placing a large bucket near the main entrance for three days.
“We would put in money and that way we could help all the families in Sullivan who lost everything. … We wanted to show them our care and support by helping out,” said Leah Camp, a Dixie Bee fifth grader and student council president.
Harmony Walsh, who works for the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, accepted the donation; she is the engagement officer for Sullivan County.
“It’s inspiring,” she said of the school’s effort. “These kids are our future and our future is bright.”
Sullivan is Walsh’s hometown, “and my hometown is healing right now, and this money will aid in a portion of that healing,” she said. What happened “is heartbreaking to see, but the support to come from it is absolutely amazing.”
The WVCF has launched the “Help Sullivan Recover” fund in cooperation with the city of Sullivan. All administrative fees have been waived, “so 100% of the donations will go back to Sullivan County,” Walsh said.
The foundation is working closely with Sullivan officials to assess long-term needs and how the funds will best be allocated, Walsh said. So far, more than $450,000 has been raised.
Those wanting to donate can go to wvcf.org
The fact that the fund has already raised $450,000 shows “there is an outpouring of support … It’s amazing to see everyone come together,” Walsh said.
Dixie Bee students aren’t done. They plan on an Earth Day poster contest to raise more money for Sullivan.
Many VCSC schools are doing collections for Sullivan, according to Katie Shane, the district’s interim director of communications.
Among those schools, Farrington Grove Elementary staff supported a family that lost everything, and the Riley student council donated $1,000 to the WVCF for Sullivan relief.
Honey Creek Middle School created “goodie” bags and notes of encouragement for Sullivan Middle School students.
Terre Haute North Student Council worked with Terre Haute South Student Council and ROTC last week to raise donations for Sullivan, Shane said.
