With Vigo County School Corp. schools closed for a prolonged period because of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns have been raised about meals for underprivileged children who may depend on school breakfasts and lunches.
The district announced Friday that meals will be available for all students under the age of 18 on weekdays starting today through March 25.
Grab-and-go-style lunches will be distributed at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School and West Vigo Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon each of those days in a “drive-through” style system. The meals will be a lunch with a breakfast for the next day. Details are subject to change based on demand, according to the district Facebook page.
Several community partners also will host feeding sites, serving “grab-and-go” meals. Children may visit the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club; Chances and Services for Youth at the Booker T. Washington Community Center; Ryves Hall Youth Center; the main branch of Vigo County Public Library; and Camp Navigate and The Life Center at 3000 College Ave.
The days and times are the same.
“We have so many children who have food insecurity issues,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
“We realize this prolonged closure will be difficult on them ... This is uncharted territory.”
The district is trying to balance public health concerns from the pandemic with the health of children, who may depend on the district for their meals.
The district is offering prepackaged items and it is limiting the number of facilities involved.
It may make changes based on demand, such as shifting sites. “We’ll let people know,” he said. The district will maintain headcounts, which it must do as part of the federal school lunch program.
He urges people to monitor the district’s Facebook page, which will have updates.
Riley noted that federal guidelines state “we have to hand the meal directly to the child under age 18.”
“We’ll brainstorm ways we can make this accessible to more children, and we’ll update the community once we get there,” he said. The district had just a few hours Friday to develop the plan now in place.
“This is an evolving situation and we’re trying to do the best we can,” Riley said. “There is no handbook for this.”
Some VCSC cafeteria workers will be involved with the meal distribution program.
The district doesn’t know what the demand will be. “We’re hoping for the community’s patience. If a child needs a meal, we welcome you,” he said.
He praised the community partners for stepping up to assist. “Friday morning, we called the nonprofits we work with, and they were there for a meeting at 1 p.m.,” he said. “We brainstormed about how we can help our kids ... We have a community with a big heart.”
Terre Haute Catholic Charities says the school sack lunches/breakfasts can be picked up from the preschool entrance on the west side of Ryves Youth Center, 1356 Locust St., from 11 a.m. to noon.
“This is in addition to our regular soup kitchen, which will continue to serve a hot meal Monday through Friday in the lower level Kids Cafe from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sack lunches, which are distributed from Bethany House on Saturday and Sunday,” said Jennifer Buell, THCC development director.
In related matters, THCC said:
• Ryves Youth Center Preschool will be closed today through April 3 and will tentatively resume on April 6.
• Ryves Youth Center will continue its normal after-school programming from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for youth ages 5-17. Children should NOT be dropped off or arrive at the Youth Center earlier than 2 p.m.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
