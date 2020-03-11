Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.