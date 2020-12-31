Vigo schools plan for Monday in-person return

The Vigo County School Corp. today confirmed its decision to return students to in-person learning when the second semester of the 2020-21 school year starts on Monday — although staff availability may necessitate remote learning at some buildings.
School officials said the decision was made with the guidance and input of the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association.
Principals will share data about staff availability with central office later this week, and that data will be analyzed on Saturday so the district has the most accurate data possible.
The district will notify any school that needs to start the year with remote learning on Saturday evening, VCSC said in a news release.
Elementary school students who chose the traditional model will attend school five days per week. Middle and high school students who chose the traditional model will attend school in a modified A/B schedule.
Monday will be a remote learning day for all middle and high school students. The “A” cohort students will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The “B” cohort students will attend school on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Fully-at-home options will still be available for any student who desires one, and families should speak to their school’s principal for more information.
“It is our hope to avoid corporation-wide remote learning in 2021,” said Superintendent Rob Haworth
Instead, the district will move schools who are experiencing significant staff shortages to remote learning on a case-by-case basis
