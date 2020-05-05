This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and the Vigo County School Corp. is partnering with three local coffee shops to thank teachers and potentially boost the Backpack Program.
People can call or visit Gingersnaps Coffeehouse & Café [3125 S. 3rd Place], Java Haute [3805 Wabash Ave.], or Little Bear Coffee Company [2720 Lafayette Ave.] and contribute to the “Tabs for Teachers.”
All coffee shops can take credit card contributions over the phone, or an additional amount can be added to a customer order. Java Haute has added an online payment option as well, at javahaute.com/donate. For this option, people should choose “send this as a gift” and put “teachers@javahaute.com” into the recipient e-mail field.
On Friday, any Vigo County School Corp. school-based employee can visit any of the three participating coffee shops for a small drink, until the “Tab for Teachers” runs out. Leftover money on the tab will be donated by the coffee shops to the VCSC Backpack Program. VCSC staff members will need to show their school district badge.
“We wanted to honor teachers, especially this year with all they have done to make remote learning a success,” said Bill Riley, the district's director of communication. “We also wanted to help boost our local businesses since it’s been such a difficult time for them, and we’re so pleased that they will donate leftover funds to help feed Vigo County children through the Backpack Program.”
Phone numbers for donations:
Java Haute — (812) 234-5282.
Gingersnaps — (812) 234-7627.
Little Bear Coffee Co. — (812) 917-2268.
