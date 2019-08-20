Vigo schools PAC swings into action

A political action committee formed to win passage of a Vigo County School Corp. operational referendum now has a website and social media presence.
Also, the public can expect to see PAC members and volunteers more active after the Labor Day holiday through door-to-door efforts, mailers, yard signs and community presentations.
The PAC hopes to explain the district’s needs and why VCSC is seeking additional property taxes to operate schools.
“It will be responsible for carrying the torch from this point all the way to Nov. 5, when the election takes place,” said Rob Haworth, chairman of the Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools PAC. He also is Vigo County schools superintendent.
Haworth and PAC members Clark Cowden and Tammy Pearson spoke about the group and referendum during a news conference Tuesday at Launch Terre Haute on Ohio Street.
The PAC was formed because under state law. “The school corporation is very limited in how it can speak to the referendum,” Haworth said.
The PAC has developed a website, Facebook page and Twitter account “for us to communicate about what the issues are and maybe even what the issues aren’t.”
The operational referendum proposal is the result of a declining cash balance resulting from decreased revenue, shrinking enrollment and increased operational costs needed to maintain high safety, health and academic standards, according to the website at yes4vigostudents.com.
The Facebook page is Yes 4 Vigo Students, and the Twitter handle is #VoteVigo [Vote Yes 4 Vigo Students].
If approved, the referendum would increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years. The referendum, which will appear on the ballot in the fall, would support school safety, student health and wellness, transportation and teacher compensation.
So far, the referendum has been endorsed by the WorkOne board, Taxpayers Association of Vigo County and Vigo County Education Foundation.
The PAC has 20 members and will meet weekly, but other individuals will be volunteering to do social media, go door to door, answer phones and help register voters.
Cowden, pastor of Northside Community United Methodist Church, said that when people consider moving to a community, or industries look for a new site, one of the first things they ask about is the quality of the school district.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us as a community to provide the best possible education we can,” Cowden said.
Part of the funds raised through the referendum would be used to help make VCSC teacher salaries more competitive, especially for beginning teachers, which is important because of the teacher shortage, Cowden said.
Tammy Pearson, a former Vigo County School Board member, said the district has made great strides in adding personnel to improve the health, safety and security of students and staff.
“We don’t want to backtrack,” Pearson said.
The district has hired a number of personnel in recent years to address safety/security, health and wellness. A breakdown of how funds would be used is as follows: safety/security, primarily school protection officers, $1.4 million; school counselors, $588,000; school nurses $260,000; behavior specialists, $300,000; teachers and staff, $3 million; transportation, $1 million.
In addition to the referendum, the district also plans to make $4 million in budget cuts. If the referendum doesn’t pass, Haworth said the district will have to look at $8 million in cuts to maintain a 10 percent cash balance by the end of 2020.
“We will know $4 million worth of cuts. We will feel $8 million worth of cuts,” Haworth said.
The 10 percent cash balance is important for the district’s bond rating, he said, Also, it provides the district with some financial security, such as if the state withheld a payment — which has happened in the past. The cash balance would enable it to cover employee salaries in such a scenario.
Taking questions, Haworth emphasized that the fall referendum is for operational costs, not for facilities.The goal is to have a building referendum in May 2021.
As the district looks at cuts, which it will discuss during community meetings, it will look at such areas as asset cuts, including buildings and equipment, he said. It will look at personnel, and the goal would be to reduce personnel through attrition [retirements and resignations], if needed.
It will look at the district’s overall footprint, Haworth said. The district is now at 80 percent capacity in terms of building use; some buildings are below 50 percent capacity, while others are at 60 or 70 percent. “How would we organize ourselves to be more efficient?” he said.
The PAC website includes an online tax calculator that the public can use to determine how the referendum would affect them in terms of property taxes.
Pearson said the PAC is looking for volunteers and it is seeking donations to fund mailers and yard signs.
