Vigo schools PAC swings into action

Rules govern VCSC's and employees' conduct on referendum

The Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools political action committee was formed because under state law, “The school corporation is very limited in how it can speak to the referendum,” Superintendent Rob Haworth said Tuesday.

The following is a list of restrictions being distributed to VCSC employees, said Bill Riley, the school corporation’s director of communications.

After the preliminary determination hearing, which took place in July:

• A school corporation may not promote a position by using school facilities and equipment [including email or messaging systems] unless equal access is given “to persons with a position opposite to that of the school corporation.”

• A school corporation may not promote a position by using school money from any fund controlled by the school corporation. This includes athletic funds, Coke money, band booster money, etc.

• A school corporation may not use a school employee during school hours or paid overtime to promote the referendum. Exceptions are the superintendent, deputy superintendent and chief financial officer.

If a parent initiates a discussion at a meeting during school hours, staff members may acknowledge the issue and direct the parent to a source of factual information. Also, school employees cannot identify a student as the child of someone who supports or opposes the referendum.

• A school corporation may not send materials promoting the referendum home with students.

The restrictions are outlined under Indiana Code 20-46-1-20.

— Sue Loughlin