Vigo schools on 2-hour delay Sept. 19

The Vigo County School Corp. will observe a two-hour, board approved delay on Sept. 19.
Staff will participate in ALICE Training, a program to assist faculty with school safety techniques and strategies.
"We realize the challenge this may pose to our families but believe our commitment to school safety makes this a wise decision," according to a VCSC news release.
School day care facilities will be open at regular times on this day.
ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Begun in 2000, it is a widely used method of active shooter response training.
