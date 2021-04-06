Vigo schools new building corp. has first meeting

The Vigo “Multi-School Building Corp.” conducted its first meeting Tuesday to facilitate financing of the $10 million Otter Creek Middle School addition/renovation project.
The Vigo County School Corp. is using a building corporation and lease/rental process to finance the project. “It’s a means for us to issue debt through a separate entity. It’s a commonly used vehicle to provide schools financing arrangements,” said Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer.
The board of directors consists of Lori Danielson, president; Tom Thomas, vice president; and Henry Stadler, secretary/ treasurer. The board approved bylaws and a general lease agreement with maximum terms, although bonds will not be sold until late this month or early next month.
Bids for the Otter Creek project will be opened later this month, said VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth.
The Otter Creek project includes a new gym, a new music room, a renovated cafeteria and more classroom space.
The building corporation will exist until it’s no longer necessary, Wilson said, and it could also be used for future projects — including high school facilities.
Using this process, ownership of Otter Creek is transferred to the building corporation, and the school district then leases the property for the debt payments.
“We make semi annual payments through the debt service fund,” Wilson said. “We pay you a lease rental that ultimately pays the bondholders.”
The district has used building corporations for past construction projects.
State law limits the amount of debt a school district can take on, but in the case of the Otter Creek project, the building corporation is not needed because of those debt limits, Wilson said.
The building corporation board also approved a lease agreement that provides for an annual rental payment not to exceed $3,764,000 and the lease won’t exceed 15 years; language will be more specific once bonds are sold.
First Financial Bank will be the trustee agent on the bonds.
The district does have concerns about construction costs being high right now, Haworth said. Construction material and labor costs are running high across the state and nation, due to high demand and material shortage.
