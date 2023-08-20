The Vigo County School Corp. administration may seek board approval Monday to join a class action lawsuit against social media providers, according to the board agenda.
No additional details were available Friday.
However, both Northwestern and Western School Corporations near Kokomo have joined a national, class action lawsuit against some of the biggest social media companies in the country, according to reports in the Kokomo Tribune.
The lawsuit alleges excessive exposure to social media can lead to suicide and other forms of self harm in children.
Google, TikTok, Snapchat and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, are defendants in the case.
Joining the lawsuit makes districts eligible for compensation if the court finds in the plaintiff’s favor or if there is a settlement, according to the Kokomo Tribune- report.
The Vigo County School Board on Monday may be asked to grant permission to join the lawsuit.
In other matters, the board will consider a Chromebook repair/replacement self-insurance program.
If approved, parents would have the option of participating in a Chromebook repair/replacement self-insurance program for $20. Funds collected would be used to create a self-insurance fund to address repairs.
The proposal outlines what repair fees would be for damaged Chromebooks, and those fees would be reduced for those who participate in the self-insurance program.
The School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
