Vigo County School Corp. released a statement Tuesday morning from Superintendent Rob Haworth on the corporation's stance on diversity and inclusion within its schools.
The statement:
Our schools value diversity and inclusion.
The Vigo County School Corporation, earlier this year, affirmed the following values in our strategic plan:
We are committed to practices of inclusive excellence that value differences.
We are committed to a safe, secure, and welcoming environment.
The Board of School Trustees and I remain committed to those values while opposing oppression and supporting peaceful protests. The tragic events playing out across our country reinforce our belief in building a welcoming environment that recognizes and respects individuals of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Our students and staff of color matter to us.
Our recent change to the high school schedule allows for more Student Resource Time during the day. Next school year, we will use a significant amount of this time to address the social/emotional needs of our students. Following our strategic plan passed in February, it is also the corporation's intent to hire a Director of Civility and Inclusion this summer.
Just four short months ago, the board made it the mission of the district to build upon the strengths of our diverse community. Today, more than ever, we stand committed to making that mission a reality.
Sincerely,
Dr. Rob Haworth
Superintendent
