Vigo schools get through a roller coaster year

The COVID-19 pandemic, budget cuts, revisions to sex education and a controversial pay proposal were just a few of the issues that made 2020 a roller-coaster ride for the Vigo County School Corp.
On March 13, the school district announced that schools would be closed “at least through April 3,” in response to the pandemic. The district used eight waiver days announced by Gov. Holcomb for March 16-25, with another week for spring break.
On April 2, the governor signed an executive order stating that schools would be conducted remotely, not in-person, for the remainder of the school year. On April 6, VCSC began remote learning, which continued through May 14.
All spring extracurricular events, and athletics, were canceled and school buildings remained closed. High school seniors missed out on many activities and traditions, and it was summer before schools reopened and athletic practices could resume.
“It was a whirlwind, with a lot of unknowns, which is hard,” said Heidi McDonald, a teacher at West Vigo High School. The district expedited its technology plan, condensing a four-year plan into a couple of months.
Teachers spent spring and summer training in use of Chromebooks and Canvas, the district’s new learning management system. “Trying to learn all these systems very quickly was definitely a huge challenge,” she said.
But teachers worked together and learned from one another. “So many teachers were doing so many amazing things, and they were willing to share how they did it,” McDonald said. Teachers leaned on each other during a very stressful time.
Other teachers have spoken of the challenges and added workload of delivering education in multiple formats: in-person, online and remote for those who chose to learn at home.
Once the 2020-21 year commenced, the district began with an in-person alternating day schedule; a remote learning model for elementary and middle school; and a virtual option for all grade levels. As the school year continued, active COVID cases and quarantines caused various schools to return to remote learning.
On Nov. 19, all schools moved to remote learning, due to concerns about available staff and community spread of COVID. In mid-December, the district announced plans to return students to in-person learning Jan. 4, although fully-at-home options are available.
Elementary school students who chose the traditional model will attend school five days per week. Middle and high school students who chose the traditional model will attend school in a modified alternating day schedule.
“It is our hope to avoid corporation-wide remote learning in 2021,” superintendent Rob Haworth stated. Instead, the district will move schools that are experiencing significant staff shortages to remote learning on a case-by-case basis.
COVID’s challenges also provided opportunity.
Technology advances
In response to the pandemic, the district expedited its technology plans, with all teachers and students in grades 3-12 now having Chromebooks; all second graders should have them by spring.
The acceleration was made possible through the district technology fund, CARES Act money and donations.
Teachers received more than 5,500 hours of professional development so they could use the new tools “on the fly” this school year, said Bill Riley, director of communications. That professional development continues.
Increasingly, virtual learning can extend beyond the school day, he said. “Staff are comfortable with technology and know what works and what doesn’t,” he said. In technology, “It’s one of the ways we have come out stronger.”
To support the Chromebook rollout, the district has 139 Wi-Fi enabled buses and has dispatched them throughout the county on remote learning days.
Budget cuts
In late January, the Vigo County School Board approved a sweeping set of spending reductions totaling about $4.2 million.
Among the major changes, the three-phase spending reduction plan called for three fewer elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, a one-year pause in school bus purchases for 2020 and a redesign of alternative education.
McLean Education Center would no longer offer alternative education under the proposal, effective in 2020-21.
By year’s end, a district committee was recommending the closure of West Vigo and Deming elementary schools by the end of the 2020-21 school year, although a series of meetings is planned for January to hear community input. The plan calls for potential closure of a third elementary in another phase, and earlier this month, Haworth said closure of a fourth elementary may also be needed as the result of enrollment declines.
The district sold the administration building to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for $3 million and will relocate at a future time; no new site has been announced.
The cuts were a response to VCSC’s deficit spending, which totaled $7.2 million in 2019. Also, the district agreed to make cuts as part of its push for an operating referendum in fall 2019.
Sex education
The school district’s sex education curriculum, and in particular its use of the Creating Positive Relationships program, continued to draw controversy throughout the year.
Supporters cited its value in instructing young people about decisions on relationships and safe dating. Its core message was that postponing sexual activity until marriage “is the healthiest choice.” The program has been presented by representatives of the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Critics said the state mandate for an abstinence-based curriculum does not preclude additional information to provide age-appropriate, medically accurate instruction on topics such as sexually transmitted diseases. They also said the curriculum should address the LGBT community and those with disabilities. In addition, they said CPR had been presented in ways that caused student shame.
On Nov. 24, by a 4-2 vote, the school board approved significant changes: CPR would only be taught by VCSC teachers, and before that happens, the CPR curriculum must undergo necessary changes to be medically accurate.
The CPR program, a week-long enrichment program, would be optional only, and families would have to “opt in” to receive it.
The recommendation provided options for students and families in the delivery of health/sex education:
• They can opt out of sex education.
• All sex education would be delivered by VCSC teachers using VCSC curriculum, based on Indiana standards and textbooks from Pearson and McGraw Hill. This would be the “default” option offered to students unless families opt out of it.
• They can opt-in to the CPR program, which would be in addition to the regular sex ed program taught by VCSC teachers. Families also could choose CPR only.
The revisions to CPR will be made by a VCSC subcommittee, and changes will be in place for the 2021-22 school year.
Board members Rosemarie Scott and Joni Wise voted against the administration’s recommendation; they oppose the CPR program.
Controversial pay raise
A proposed $40,000 pay raise for the VCSC director of communications drew much controversy and was soon rescinded.
The director, Bill Riley, was to have received a more than $40,000 pay raise as part of a restructuring of his job duties, which would now include student retention and increasing student enrollment. The new pay level would have been $127,000.
When Riley was hired in May 2019, he carried the title of director but received a manager’s level salary. Now, with the added duties, he was going to be paid a full director’s salary, Haworth said.
But pushback prompted Haworth to state the changes would not go forward, although he added the district did need a plan to improvement enrollment and find ways to recruit the many students who live in Vigo County but don’t attend VCSC schools.
The pay raise prompted a group to conduct a march from the administration building to the courthouse and it has formed an advocacy group called Voices for Vigo Schools which, in part, seeks improved compensation for VCSC teachers and staff.
Two new board members
In November, voters elected two new board members, Amy Lore and Stacy Killion. They replace long-time board members Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
