The Vigo County School Corp. has received a $100,000 STEM Acceleration Grant, the Indiana Department of Education announced Friday.
The IDOE received 75 proposals, according to a VCSC news release. Vigo County was one of three districts statewide that received full funding of $100,000.
The district will use the funds to move its strategic plan forward with a focus on STEM education. This fall and in spring of 2023, the grant will support teacher training in STEM across multiple content areas.
The NEAT (New and Emerging Automation Technology) experience, which includes career exploration for fourth and seventh grade students, will also be supported with this funding.
Other Wabash Valley districts that received grants are Clay Community Schools, $25,000; Linton-Stockton Community School Corp., $50,000; and South Vermillion Community School Corp., $50,000.
IDOE awarded 48 school districts and charter schools across the state with more than $2.6 million in STEM Acceleration Grant funding, which schools will deploy during the upcoming school year to accelerate students’ learning across science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines, according to a state news release.
First launched in the 2018-2019 school year, the STEM Acceleration Grant is a competitive grant that helps schools increase students’ access to STEM courses, programs and resources.
While students continue to recover from COVID-19-related learning disruptions, schools were encouraged to focus their grant proposals on learning recovery for students most impacted academically by these disruptions.
