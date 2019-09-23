The Vigo County School Corp. will advertise a $162.6 million budget for 2020.
The School Board approved publication of the budget notice Monday.
Broken down, the budget estimate includes a $106 million education fund; $44.3 million operations fund; $10.7 million debt service fund; and $1.6 million rainy day fund. Advertised budgets are “slightly more than we advertised last year,” said Bruce Perry, district chief financial officer.
The education fund is state funded, while operations is funded through local property taxes; the operations fund includes what used to be capital projects, bus transportation and bus replacement funds. Last year was the first year for the changes.
The operations levy for 2020 cannot exceed $22.6 million, said Perry.
The approved budget for 2019 was $152.4 million, and the district’s current tax rate is 75 cents per $100 assessed value.
“As always, there are uncertainties regarding assessed value and tax collections, so this budget is high so we can keep our tax rate steady,” something that occurs each year in the budget process, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Riley noted that from 2018 to 2019, the county’s assessed value increased, which caused the school tax rate to drop from 80 cents to 75 cents per $100 assessed value.
The budget hearing will take place Oct. 7 and budget adoption Oct. 21. After that, the Department of Local Government Finance will review, adjust and give its approval to the budget.
In another action item, the board approved publication of a hearing notice for a 2019 general obligation bond for $5.17 million. If approved, it would be used for capital projects items including HVAC, paving, roofing, technology and equipment.
This is the third year the district is looking to issue a general obligation bond. Because of debt that’s retired, the new bond issue would not increase the debt service tax rate, said Jason Tanselle of BakerTilly, the district’s financial adviser.
The repayment term would be two years and one month, and the estimated interest cost is $202,786.
Monday’s action was the first step in the process, and a public hearing will be conducted at a later date.
In other action, the board adopted a resolution that frees up funds that could be used for teacher pay.
The budget approved by the 2019 Indiana General Assembly included a pension paydown, in which $150 million from the state’s budget surplus was to be used to free up funds schools would otherwise have had to pay the state and now can be used for other purposes.
“The state put $150 million from the surplus into retirement funding for employees hired in 1996 or after. This is essentially relief money to school corporations for employer contributions to teacher retirements,” Riley said.
The language in the budget bill from last session did not specify that these savings must go to teacher salaries, Riley said. “Our resolution is that if there is a change in teacher pay, we will put the savings realized in the state relief into teacher pay.”
The amount of annual savings generated is $906,000, according to the state’s calculation, Perry said.
During a second public comment period, three groups endorsed the district’s proposed operational referendum: The Vigo County Teachers Association, the Vigo County Parent Network and the Vigo County Administrators Association.
Mark Lee, VCTA president, read a statement that said in part, “The state Legislature has continually failed to fund public education at required levels, forcing local communities to turn to the referendum process to help our students’ educational attainment ...”
It continued, “The lack of adequate funding and legislation imposed over several years has crippled the financial opportunities for our teachers, staff and their families. We support the referendum to help improve all aspects of the Vigo County School Corp. and the community it serves. We support the referendum to help improve the benefits, salaries and wages of all teachers and staff, which in turn benefits our entire community,” Lee stated.
In other matters:
• The School Board approved a resolution supporting teachers “as they call for statewide action to improve public education resources and teacher pay through the #Red for Ed movement.”
• Three parents spoke on the topic of sex education and asked the district to evaluate its current curriculum; currently, the district officers an abstinence-based program, and the parents who spoke advocate a more comprehensive approach.
The health curriculum will be evaluated this November, said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent. “We’ll be looking at our current offerings” and taking into account teacher feedback as well as the comments of citizens at recent meetings, she said.
