Ousted members of a Vigo County School Corp. diversity task force have asked to be re-instated, but the future of that group remains uncertain after Monday's School Board meeting, during which community members spent nearly two hours criticizing the district for how it has handled the matter.
"Swallow your pride and reinstate the committee, and let's start all over," said Arthur Feinsod, one of about 28 people to address the board during Monday night's contentious meeting.
Many speakers called for greater transparency and reinstatement of the ousted task force members. At one point, board president Amy Lore called for a meeting recess to restore calm.
The diversity task force, officially known as the VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team, was created to help the district address issues around race.
Ten of its members, dubbed by some the "Terre Haute 10," were removed last week because they wanted to examine the report that detailed results of an investigation into racial harassment at West Vigo High School.
At the end of Monday's meeting, interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz apologized for how he handled the situation, but said his decision was based on student privacy issues and federal law protecting student privacy known as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
After seeing the task force members' "demand" for a full, if redacted, report, he admits his "biggest error" was not going back to the committee and using diplomacy. The district and task force members were at an impasse, he said.
But Balitewicz said he also wished they would have come to him to talk about their demand.
"In the end, I made a decision ... but I based that upon the privacy of our students, the cornerstone of what we deal with in the school corporation every single day, protecting the privacy of our students," he said.
During the meeting, former task force member Mary Howard-Hamilton presented the ousted task force members' recommendations, which included being able to see a redacted report, talking with district leadership about reinstatement for those wanting to return and having a conversation about what the group requested and how the administration interpreted it.
Balitewicz said he will take Howard-Hamilton's recommendations to the board to discuss how to proceed.
After the meeting, Howard-Hamilton said the group was hoping the board would respond Monday evening with regard to the recommendations.
Asked if the group had to have the redacted report as a condition to participate on the task force, she said, "We would like to see a redacted, full report. If that is possible, that is what we would like to have happen," she said.
But what the group really wants is "to have the conversation with the leadership to make sure we're all on the same page, that we all have the same goals and objectives and that we want to move diversity initiatives forward in the schools here in Terre Haute," Howard-Hamilton said.
In asking to see the report, "We don't want to hurt anyone. ...We don't want to know the who. We want to know what are the issues," she said.
After hearing that Balitewicz will discuss next steps with the board, Howard-Hamilton said, "We'll wait and see how the school board is going to react to our recommendations," she said.
Before the meeting, protestors outside the administration building carried signs that read, "Re-instate the Terre Haute 10," and "Release the full investigation."
Citizens' speaking to the board has the same message. They called for transparency and for the board to reinstate the task force members to help the district make needed changes regarding race and racial harassment.
Also speaking during the meeting was ousted task force member Scotia Brown, who is the principal at Sarah Scott Middle School.
"The committee [members] gave no ultimatums," she said. "We had no desire to know the names of staff or students involved."
They asked the question, "How can we effectively do the work if we don't know what the problems are," she said.
Instead, the voice, experience and expertise of those on the committee were rejected.
"Black folks were wanted on the committee for appearances' sake, but not for change," Brown said. "The committee members were used, abused and summarily dismissed."
That dismissal "doesn't change the fact that there are hurting students, staff and parents in the community who want these racial issues addressed," Brown said. "The work still needs to be done."
In an interview, Lore said she appreciated the public feedback and the board "takes things they say very seriously."
The recess was called because "we have a code of conduct and we were being screamed at" by one of the speakers, Lore said. "It was incredibly inappropriate. It was a violation of our civility policy."
The recess was to calm the meeting.
As to whether private student information can be redacted from the investigation report of West Vigo racial harassment, Lore said, "My understanding was that would be a futile effort. ... I don't know what the administration is going to ask us to consider next. My understanding was that we needed to protect student data."
On Thursday, 10 members of the 15-member diversity task force were dismissed.
Among those dismissed were Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP, and Chris Newton, a Vigo County Superior Court judge.
The members received notification Thursday from Balitewicz that “your services on the team conclude today. We appreciate your time and contributions on this important team.”
“It’s a slap in the face,” Edwards said last week “We wanted to see the results of the investigation. … If we don’t know what are the wounds or the illness, how can we heal?”
A March 17 letter written by lawyer Teri Lorenz on behalf of most of the task force members stated that “receipt of the entire report is a condition precedent to proceeding with the work of the team. Said members believe that their not being privy to the entire report undermines the credibility of their work.”
While the district agreed to provide a summary, “A copy of the full report will not (indeed cannot) be provided," Matt McClendon,VCSC chief diversity and inclusion officer, wrote Thursday.
