Carey LaBella, who was a Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate, has filed a petition in Vigo Circuit Court contesting the election of Eric Graves.
In her challenge, LaBella says Graves did not meet residency requirements, which call for a candidate to live in the district they run in for a year prior to the election.
District 1 is Harrison Township, and Graves had been residing in Lost Creek Township when he filed to run for School Board.
When filing, Graves listed his address at 41 Timberlane Turn, which is in Lost Creek Township, a part of District 4.
Under Indiana Code 3-8-1-34, a candidate for school board seeking to represent an election district that consists of less than the entire school corporation “must have resided in the election district for at least one year before the election.”
According to the petition, Graves certified when filing for school board that he met all qualifications for the office, including residency requirements.
In the Nov. 8 election, Graves won with 12,167 votes to LaBella’s 9,086 votes.
In the petition, LaBella contends that because Graves did not live in District 1 and certified that his address was 41 Timberlane Turn in Lost Creek Township, he was ineligible to be a candidate and to serve as a District 1 board member.
As the only other candidate in the District 1 race, LaBella says she should be declared the top vote-getter in that race.
She asks that the court order the Vigo County Election Board to not certify the results of the District 1 race "until this petition can be addressed on its merits by this court," the petition says.
LaBella asks that the court declare Graves ineligible as a candidate and ineligible to assume and hold office and declare her to be the elected District 1 school board member.
She is represented by attorney Chris Gambill.
If Graves denies the assertions in the petition, the court will set a hearing.
The Tribune-Star has reached out to Graves for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.