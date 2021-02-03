The Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 dashboard shows improved numbers in three areas this week:

• Staff positive on campus in the last 14 days: 13, down from 17 last week.

• Student positive on campus in the last 14 days: 14, down from 19 last week.

• Student attendance rating: 13 good/12 moderate/2 severe — improved from 10 good/12 moderate/5 severe last week.

In staff availability ratings, 24 schools are ranked good and 3 moderate; that compares to 25 schools ranked good last week and two ranked moderate.

The new dashboard format supports the district’s school-by-school decision-making model and will be updated every Wednesday afternoon. Staff availability is the most important indicator of whether a school needs remote learning.

“As many student quarantines are as a result of contact inside the home and outside of school, we continue to rely heavily on staff availability as the most important metric,” said Bill Riley, director of communications.

The weekly dashboard now includes an arrow beside each school’s case count to indicate whether the number has gone up, down, or remained steady. VCSC has 27 schools with nearly 12,600 students learning in person and just over 2,000 employees.

When viewing the dashboard, the third and fourth columns are designed to help the community anticipate closures at individual schools by providing a staff availability and student attendance rating by school.

The three possible levels are “good,” “moderate,” and “severe.” The district takes a holistic view of absences and staff availability, meaning absences can be for a variety of COVID and non-COVID-related reasons.

Student attendance rating includes those students who are counted absent because of a consistent lack of engagement with school.

The final column shows spread within the region using the state’s color-coded map. Vigo County has moved to a “yellow” score, but will remain at the “orange” advisory level until “yellow” scores are reported for two straight weeks.