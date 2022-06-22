To continue improvements mainly at elementary and middle schools next year, the Vigo County school board Monday is slated to consider approving a short-term general obligation bond of $5.815 million.
The Vigo County School Corp. has been using the short-term bonds to cover capital improvement projects no longer supported from property taxes due to a state property tax cap enacted in 2008.
The more than $5.8 million bond would have a repayment schedule of 3 years, 5 months, providing the school corporation more than $5.63 million in total revenue after issuance costs.
The bond would not impact the school corporation’s debt service fund property tax rate, Jason Tanselle of the accounting firm Baker Tilly told the school board’s bond steering committee Tuesday.
The school corporation has four outstanding short-term bonds used for capital projects. The new bond would likely be sold in August.
Richard Long, director of general services, facilities and transportation, said a 2021 bond improved a track at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
“For the 2022 bond projects, we are doing paving at Deming, DeVaney and Franklin [elementary schools], roofing at (elementary schools of) Deming, Ouabache, Terre Town and Hoosier Prairie, and new boilers at Fuqua, [and middle schools] Otter Creek and Sarah Scott,” Long said told the committee.
“For 2023, we have picked projects for next summer for roofing at Otter Creek, Sarah Scott and a small section of Meadows. For paving, it is a small section at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and nearly all of Otter Creek, which is in conjunction with a new gym there. So once they are done with construction, then we can pave next summer and that will make that campus kinda up to par on the outside,” Long said.
In a related issue, Superintendent Rob Haworth said federal funds could be used to improve heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for the county’s three high schools and other schools using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
“We believe there is an allowable expense within the ESSER funds that allows for us to take our funds and use them toward HVAC,” Haworth said.
The school corporation, Haworth said, had considered using $12 million to $14 million in ESSER funds to remodel Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
“Now we want to shift the use of that $12 million to $14 million and add another $4 million to that,” Haworth said. “We have already asked the federal government to look at our application to expand that from $14 million to $18 million so that we can begin attacking HVAC needs not just at the high schools but also at Otter Creek [Middle School] and Lost Creek [Elementary School] as well,” Haworth said.
The work would include new chillers, boilers and environmental control systems. In all, the total cost is projected at more than $18.1 million for the high schools, with nearly $1 million additional for Otter Creek and Lost Creek schools. Add in contingency costs, the total HVAC is projected in excess of $20 million.
The HVAC funding would come from the third round of ESSER funds — about $30 million — to the school corporation, said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer for the school corporation.
Overall, the school corporation was allocated about $45 million in three rounds of ESSER funding, Wilson said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
