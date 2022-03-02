Vigo schools bond steering committee to meet Thursday

The Vigo County School Corp. bond steering committee will meet with architectural firms at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to hear presentations on potential renovation to Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Information about the potential renovation was not available Wednesday.
The steering committee includes three school board members and other community members.
The meeting will be held in the Conference Center at the VCSC administration office.
Said district spokeswoman Katelynn Liebermann, the focus of the meeting “will be regarding the continuation of ongoing maintenance and upgrade of facilities; however, it is contingent upon the successful passing of the referendum.
“The specific potential projects of interest are the cafeteria, media center, and entry way at Woodrow Wilson Middle School. This would be similar to the work recently completed at Otter Creek Middle School. The expectation is that architects will share proposals for review.”
