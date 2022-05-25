Vigo schools add security for last days of semester

For the next three days, all Vigo County School Corp. schools will have additional law enforcement from the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office walking through buildings and providing a presence, said Katelynn Liebermann, district interim spokesperson.
That added presence is for school and events, including outdoor events.
Schools also have school protection officers.
Friday, the last day of school, is an early release day.
The added measures are in response to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
