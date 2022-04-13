Vigo schools add 3 more to Circle of Honor

The Vigo County School Corp. has annoujnced the final three members of its inaugural Circle of Honor.
The honorees are Coral Cochran, Bobby Moore and the late George Waugh.
Cochran served as a teacher for the Vigo County School Corp. for 20 years. After being diagnosed with late stage breast cancer and experiencing an unexpected remission, she retired from her career in public education to begin a new journey to educate others about breast cancer.
Moore currently serves as the director of operations at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, Inc. He has over 30 years of experience serving the youth. Moore focuses on youth leadership development and providing support and guidance to all ages of students.
Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. He served as principal from 1960-1978. Students dedicated their yearbook to him with the following inscription: “We dedicate this book to you, Mr. Waugh, in appreciation of the high ideals, the countless hours of work, the sincerity of effort, and the wealth of understanding you have given to make this school a success.”
The Circle of Honor recognizes 18 individuals who “embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence.”
A culminating event will take place Monday.
