Vigo Schools a 'shining star' of AWARE grant

Hoosier Prairie Elementary formed a “Kindness Klub,” and one of the projects involved students making 80 care kits with notes of encouragement to be distributed to the homeless.
West Vigo Middle School had a “Breakfast Club” in which students who might have had attendance or behavioral problems worked on various skills and also cooked breakfast together once a week. The result? Club participants have had nearly perfect attendance, and behavioral problems have been greatly reduced.
The Social Emotional Learning clubs, formed earlier this school year, were funded through the Vigo County School Corp.’s Project AWARE grant, a five-year, $2.8 million federal grant aimed at better responding to the mental health needs of school children.
Vigo was one of three districts chosen by the Indiana Department of Education to receive Project AWARE funding; the others are Perry Central and Avon Community school districts. The three will serve as models for other schools.
The grant is intended to expand the capacity of the state, in partnership with state mental health agencies and school districts, to:
• Increase awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth,
• Provide training for school personnel and other adults who interact with school-aged youth to detect and respond to mental health issues, and
• Connect school-aged youth, who may have behavioral health issues or serious mental illness, and their families to needed services.
According to the IDOE, in its first year, the project exceeded goals in three of four areas. The number of individuals who have received training related to prevention or mental health promotion is 1,361 statewide vs. a goal of 200. Also, 32 organizations have entered agreements to provide and improve mental health services, vs. a goal of four organizations statewide.
“Vigo County is kind of our shining star,” said Christy Berger, IDOE director of social, emotional, and behavioral wellness. “It has created so many different community relationships” with Indiana State University, local mental health providers and other groups to offer support for students and families.
• The district has worked with counselors and teachers to embed social/emotional learning skills in the curriculum.
Social and emotional learning is defined as “the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions,” according to the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning.
• Many VCSC staff have been trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid, in which they learn when to be concerned about students’ mental health and how to support them.
• It also has conducted much trauma-informed training, so educators learn how to adjust teaching to support children who face trauma at home and help those children feel safe and connected in their schools. That, in turn, will lead to greater academic success, Berger said.
• The district formed before- and after-school social/emotional learning clubs. Every school had one, according to Megan Kirk, VCSC Project AWARE coordinator. The clubs met for several weeks earlier this fall and will start up again in the spring.
“We had some really cool clubs I felt addressed some of that sense of belonging and connecting kids,” Kirk said. Other schools had fishing or leadership clubs. Lost Creek Elementary had a girls coding club.
Members of the West Vigo Middle School Breakfast Club enjoyed it so much they have continued meeting three days a week, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The first year of the grant ended in October, and most goals have not only been met, but far exceeded, Berger said. “We really believe it shows in our state there is a dire need by our educators to help our kids, and they’re wanting to find any way they can to support them when we have them at school.”
The goal of the federal grant is to increase school-based mental health services in rural, urban and suburban schools. By the end of the fifth year, the state hopes to have 12 demonstration sites across the state; the original three, including Vigo, will mentor the others.
Adam Baker, IDOE press secretary, believes people are becoming more and more aware of the importance of addressing mental health needs in schools and how it “affects even the smallest academic details.”
The increased focus on mental health is needed, Berger said. In Indiana and nationally, there has been an increase in school violence as well as youth suicide, suicidal thoughts and depression; students are experiencing more anxiety.
“To us, that is a youth cry for help,” Berger said.
While some suggest social emotional skills are “soft skills,” Kirk believes they are essential skills. “We need those to communicate,” she said.
Kirk outlined some of the other efforts by the school district as part of Project AWARE:
• Hamilton Center already had staff assigned to different schools, both therapists and care managers who provide services in the schools. But through Project AWARE, the district has added other community partners that also provide counseling services to schools. They provide individual and group counseling on topics that can range from anger management, to anxiety, to social skills.
• A support group has been formed at Terre Haute South Vigo High School for students whose families struggle with addiction.
• The district has offered training on “restorative practices,” which focuses on relationships and communication with students rather than punishment. Earlier this year, about 150 to 200 district personnel attended, including principals, assistant principals, deans, school counselors and behavior success coaches.
• A new reading curriculum includes a social/emotional learning component, which is built into lessons. Each K-5 classroom also has received additional books that address those skills.
Goals for the second year are similar to the first year and include: continuing Youth Mental Health First Aid, with all school protection officers completing it; continued suicide intervention training; and restorative practice training for teachers.
