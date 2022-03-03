The Vigo County School Corp. is considering a potential multi-million addition/renovation project at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, one aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the cafeteria and media center.
As proposed, it calls for a new main gym on the school's southwest side next to an auxiliary gym, and the current main gym would then become the cafeteria and media center.
The district's bond steering committee met Thursday and heard from two architectural firms interesting in doing design work for the project. The firms were Schmidt Associates based in Indianapolis and J. Lake Architecture & Design based in Jeffersonville.
The steering committee includes three school board members and other community members.
Officials stressed the project is in a preliminary stage. "This is just a first step of many," said Rick Long, VCSC director of facility support and transportation.
The project would be similar to the addition/renovation project at Otter Creek Middle School, said Katelynn Liebermann, district spokeswoman.
In addition to the new main gym and renovation of the existing main gym, the project would also involve some other smaller components, including some work on the main entrance.
The scope of work has not yet been finalized, Long said.
At Thursday's meeting, the committee was to evaluate the two firms, and a recommendation will be forwarded to Superintendent Rob Haworth and the full school board.
Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer, said there are two potential ways to fund the project. One would be using existing debt service, while the second involves potential use of federal ESSER dollars.
The outcome of the district's proposed $261 million facilities referendum, aimed at addressing high school facility needs, will impact how a Woodrow Wilson Middle School project is financed, she said.
"This would be a project we think is high on our radar," Wilson told the committee. "But this is one of those situations that if the referendum does not pass, we have to look at prioritizing those dollars under the cap," or existing debt service.
According to preliminary renderings, the new gym would be located on the southwest side of the school, adjacent to the existing auxiliary gym.
The school has 730 students, and according to Long, the media center and cafeteria "are extremely crowded."
The school is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the interior of its main entrance features murals by Gilbert Brown Wilson, completed in 1935.
The project timeline calls for the new gym to be completed in fall 2023 and the entire project in fall of 2024.
Wilson said a budget for the project has not been finalized.
An earlier request for qualifications for architectural design services estimated a maximum budget of $17 million including construction, soft costs, attorney fees, design fees, bond fees, etc.
The $17 million would be the maximum for a controlled project, Wilson said.
A controlled project means any project financed by bonds or a lease payable by property taxes.
The district had four responses to its request for qualifications, but two indicated they were not available to meet district timelines, Long said.
Sue Loughlin
