The Vigo County School Corp. announced in a news release Wednesday it plans to utilize its Backpack Program to sustain families through weekends. Starting this Friday, families will receive additional items every Friday.

The mission of the Backpack Program is to sustain food-insecure children throughout weekends and breaks, and families will now receive an item purchased through the program to continue that mission.

The program will start this week at the North Vigo High School, South Vigo High School, Sarah Scott Middle School, Terre Town Elementary School, and West Vigo Elementary food distribution sites, and will continue on Fridays during food distribution as long as funds in the Backpack Program allow.

Donations from the community are needed to help sustain the program. People can mail a check to “Backpack Program VCSC, PO Box 3257, Terre Haute, IN 47803” or can give digitally by visiting the Vigo County Education Foundation at vigocountyeducationfoundation.org, leaving “backpack program” in the comments field when prompted.

The program has already received donations from United Way of the Wabash Valley, the Vigo County Education Foundation, the Vigo County Teachers Association, and United Steelworkers.