The Vigo County School Corp. has scheduled three public work sessions regarding the school district's sex education curriculum.
The Sex Education Committee of the School Board will hear from representatives and experts from each of three groups, then take public comment from members aligned with that group.
The committee asks that public comment reflects support for the experts and representatives speaking that evening so that the committee can leave each session with a full picture of each group’s perspective.
The schedule is:
Monday, June 29: VCSC health educators, regarding sex education curriculum outside of Creating Positive Relationships
Monday, July 6: Advocates for Creating Positive Relationships, a unit within VCSC’s sex education curriculum
Tuesday, July 7: Advocates for sex education reform
Each session will begin at 6 p.m. in the West Vigo Conference Center, and each meeting will conclude at 8 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required, per school district policy.
Individual public comments should be no longer than 3 minutes, and the committee will accept documents of support.
The public work sessions will be live streamed for those uncomfortable attending in person. Public comment will not be accepted via the stream, and details regarding the stream will be available soon, the district said in a news release.
The school corporation's sex education curriculum drew considerable discussion at board meetings early this year, prior to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and the closing of school buildings.
Several community members are calling for a comprehensive sex education program and are critical of the currently used Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) program, which is abstinence-based. However, CPR also has many advocates.
Citizens wanting change are advocating for a sex education program that is evidence-based, medically accurate and inclusive of the LGBTQ community.
