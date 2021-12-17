A rumor of a weapon on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Middle School was reported Friday afternoon.
A search was conducted, and the rumor was found to not be credible, according to a Vigo County School Corp. news release. The circulating rumor is believed to be connected with the nationwide TikTok Dec. 17 threat. Security has been enhanced at the school and the district will continue to investigate all rumors and reports, according to the release.
