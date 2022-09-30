As the VCSC enters the mid-point of its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, multiple accomplishments are evident, including in the areas of academic quality and student support.
Academic Quality
On the IREAD-3 2022, VCSC grade 3 students had a higher passing percentage (81.2%) than the Indiana public school average (80.7%). The VCSC had the highest passing percentage among the largest districts in the Indiana Urban Schools Association. On ILEARN spring 2022, VCSC elementary students made significant math gains, improving in five of six tested grades. VCSC students improved at all three grades in middle school.
The district looked to inspire and engage students with digital learning opportunities. As a result, all certified staff and all students received Chromebooks to use in a blended learning environment.
This deployment of Chromebooks was completed in early 2021. The original Chromebook rollout schedule had the final four grades scheduled for deployment in fall 2023.
The information technology department has created a Google Accounts for all staff and students. The VCSC installed a standard set of digital teaching tools in each classroom, including a Chromebox, 4K monitor, document camera, and a TV/projection screen. A wireless network was built to support over 15,000 devices.
This upgrade includes a wireless access point in every classroom. Each Chromebook that is used either on or off campus is equipped with a content filtering system. This system was installed to protect students from inappropriate information.
The VCSC received multiple grants to explore technology trends, innovation, and emerging technology models.
The VCSC was awarded three Digital Learning Grants from the Indiana Department of Education ($200,000) to support teacher professional development. It was awarded a STEM Acceleration Grant ($100,000) to help increase students’ access to STEM courses, programs, and resources.
The district also has received a Career Ladders Grant ($157,440) from the Indiana Department of Education that supports a cadre of teacher leaders who provide quality professional development and technology integration at each school.
In partnership with the city, county, and Joink, Inc, the VCSC received a $1.4 million Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Grant from the IDOE to improve internet connectivity and fiber infrastructure.
Student Support
The VCSC continues to prioritize safety and security with rigorous training for school protection officers to hone their skills in engaging active shooters. This training continues this fall with all school staff receiving ALICE training to ensure that all school staff members are equipped with school safety techniques in the event of a school emergency.
The student support goal has been strengthened by a five-year Project AWARE grant ($2.8 million) to increase and support school-based mental health services.
The VCSC is partnering with the Indiana Department of Education, Hamilton Center Inc., and other local mental health agencies to establish a community approach to support children and families. Many staff members have been trained in Youth Mental Health Awareness. The grant has also provided counseling outreach support to students during the summer and intensive counseling to individual students as needed during the school year.
In addition, VCSC has been awarded a Comprehensive Counseling grant ($1.4 million dollars) to provide more extensive counseling services and programs in all VCSC schools. The grant has provided professional development and materials in supporting the Link Crew Mentoring Program in high school and the Where Everyone Belongs Mentoring Program in middle school. The grant has also been beneficial in providing college and career boot camps for high school students.
— This article was submitted by the Vigo County School Corp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.