Twenty Vigo County School Corp. schools received As or Bs, four received Cs and two were graded D, according to 2018-19 school letter grades approved Wednesday by the state Board of Education.
Overall, the school district's grade was a B.
B.J. Watts, state Board of Education chairman, said in a statement: “Consistent with the governor’s request and the action of the General Assembly, these grades reflect the higher of last year’s or this year’s grades as schools and corporations are ‘held harmless’ from the potentially negative impact of their students’ performance on ILEARN this spring."
Public Law 2 requires that a school’s A-F grade for the 2018-19 school year may not be lower than that same school’s A-F grade for the 2017-2018 school year. The Indiana Department of Education compared the grades and assigned the better grade received by the school between these two school years.
Release of the grades was delayed while lawmakers crafted legislation that holds schools harmless, meaning the 2019 and 2020 ILEARN test scores won't adversely impact school letter grades or teacher evaluations.
In Vigo County, schools receiving As are: West Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Devaney Elementary, Dixie Bee Elementary, Farrington Grove Elementary, Fayette Elementary, Rio Grande Elementary, Riley Elementary.
Those receiving Bs are: Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Honey Creek Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Fuqua Elementary, Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary, Ouabache Elementary, Sugar Grove Elementary, Terre Town Elementary and West Vigo Elementary.
Schools receiving Cs are Otter Creek and Sarah Scott middle schools as well as Davis Park and Meadows elementary schools. West Vigo Middle School and Deming Elementary received Ds.
The district's two alternative schools, Booker T. Washington and McLean, received no grade.
This past year was the first time the ILEARN test was administered, and scores were lower than prior years' ISTEP+ results; only about one-third of students statewide passed both the math and English portions. Early on, the governor, legislators and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick called for legislative action addressing the negative impact of the first round of ILEARN test scores.
Karen Goeller, Vigo County School Corp. deputy superintendent, said "last year's ILEARN was a disappointment across the state, given the difficulty of the new ILEARN content and the unrealistic cut scores. Using these scores for school accountability and teacher evaluation has rightly caused a significant amount of controversy and concern."
A February Chalkbeat article suggests that hold harmless provisions for 2019 and 2020 will "make it almost impossible for the state or families to get a clear idea of how schools are performing. By the end of the hold harmless, the grades schools report could be based on scores from 2018, 2019, or 2020."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.