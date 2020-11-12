The Vigo County School Corp.’s enrollment has declined by 583 students this year over last, and a district spokesman is attributing much of the drop to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2019, the district had 14,185 students, and this September, that number has dropped to 13,601.

The loss also takes a financial toll. Each student generates $6,665 in state funding - potentially a $3.9 million impact. The district will know more with its February enrollment count, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

Vigo County schools have had a trend of declining enrollment, and some decline was anticipated this year, Riley said. “We were always going to be lower than 14,185.”

But the decline is greater than anticipated, and he attributes much of it to the pandemic.

He attributes about half of the unexpected decline to home schooling. “We expect it is COVID related,” he said.

The district estimates about 25% of the unexpected decline to be students who attend a public school in other area counties. District officials hope to have more detailed information once they receive a transfer report from the state.

Some students who live close to other school districts may have chosen to attend those that had more in-person school, as opposed to VCSC, which started with the A/B alternating days schedule.

The district believes the other 25% in unexpected enrollment loss is the result of students attending for-profit and virtual charter schools.

Riley described the numbers as “ballpark percentages.”

There is one other factor. “We have fewer kindergarten students this year over last,” he said. Riley believes many parents decided to postpone kindergarten for their children out of concerns about COVID-19.

The district has 141 fewer kindergarten students this year.

The big question mark is how many of the students who left the district for pandemic-related reasons will return for the next school year.

“I don’t think we have any way to grasp that,” Riley said. That uncertainty is “worrisome” and makes it difficult to plan for next year.

“Is this a permanent loss of students, or a temporary loss of students,” he said. “We don’t have any way of knowing the answer to that.”

The financial impact of the enrollment loss is “significant,” Riley said.

“The district is trying to protect the cash balance. We’re doing a good job of that through some cost cutting measures.”

But VCSC also wants to continue to improve teacher pay, and the financial uncertainty is a factor.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.