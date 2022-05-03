A handful of contested races for public offices dotted the May 3 primary ballots in Vigo County, but the issue on the minds of many voters centered on the local schools.
A public question on Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan ballots asked voters whether they approved of a $261-million referendum to rebuild and renovate Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School. The 165-word ballot question used a formula prescribed by the Indiana General Assembly to describe the property tax increase necessary to fund the Vigo County School Corp. project.
Dozens of voters braved the rain in the first two hours of voting Tuesday at the Vigo County Public Library and Indiana State University Hulman Student Union vote centers. Their opinions on the school construction referendum were split.
Amoke Capps believes renovating the 51-year-old North and South buildings, and the 62-year-old West Vigo building is a mistake. That's why she opposed the referendum. Capps favors consolidating the three high schools into one new structure.
"I would like to see one new school and see every student offered every advanced-placement course, and every foreign-language course," Capps said Tuesday after casting her ballot at the library.
Another voter at the library, James Patterson, voted in favor of the referendum.
"I know there's been problems with financing, but I also know the need to help the children," Patterson said. The school district's past problems should not determine whether the high schools get rebuilt and renovated, he added.
"People are upset about things, but that doesn't solve the issue we're facing," Patterson said.
Kathy Erins also voted at the library Tuesday morning and didn't want to disclose her choice on the referendum, but offered a suggestion. Erins, a Wiley High School graduate, said if the high schools are rebuilt and renovated, they should be multiple levels "not flat."
The referendum calls for the academic areas, such as classrooms, at the schools to be rebuilt, while the other portions of the schools to be renovated. The property tax increase on the portion paid by taxpayers toward the VCSC unit rate would extend for 22 years. Based on median property values from the Vigo County assessor's office, the VCSC projects that for 52% of homeowners the referendum tax impact would be an extra $7 a month, and an added $14 a month for another 32% of homeowners.
The Vigo County School Board approved the rebuilding and renovation plan for the three high schools and West Vigo Middle School in January, sending it then to county voters in the May 3 Indiana primary. The option to rebuild and renovate all three high schools was favored among eight different options by residents participating in the VCSC's 55 community forums and online surveys in 2021.
At the ISU vote center Tuesday, voter John Sneddon emphasized he's "big fan" of the Vigo County schools and that his kids had a "good experience" in those schools. Still, the size and cost of the project caused Sneddon to vote no.
"To me, it's back to the drawing board, and let's see if there's a less expensive option," Sneddon.
A few minutes later, Caroline Mallory and Darin Eastburn emerged from the ISU polls after voting in favor of the school construction referendum. The couple focused on the long-term benefits of modernizing the schools.
"We should be supporting our schools to improve infrastructure and help give young people the tools to make it in the world today," Mallory said.
Eastburn echoed his wife's comments. "Supporting public education should be our priority," he said. "Gas prices go up and down. Inflation goes up and down. But schools, that's a permanent fixture."
Voting continues today until 6 p.m. at multiple vote centers across Vigo County. Those include Haute City Center mall, Meadows Shopping Center, Vigo County Solid Waste Management District office, Operating Engineers Local 841, Vigo County School Corp. administration office, IBEW Local 725, National Guard Armory, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 157, CASY- Booker T. Washington Community Center, Vigo County Public Library, American Legion Post 104, Sandcut Fire House, Indiana State University Student Union, Pimento Fire House, New Goshen Fire House and Maryland Community Church.
