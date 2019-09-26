Vigo school children get pioneer experience

Back in the pioneer days, teachers didn’t mess around if children misbehaved or didn’t learn their lessons.
Students might face a smack on the hand with a hickory stick; they might have to sit on a chair in front of class and wear a “dunce” cap; or they might have to stand at a chalkboard and put their nose in a circle drawn by the teacher.
School Marm “Penelope Persimmon,” portrayed by 86-year-old retired teacher Nina Couch-Corenflos, took children back to schooling in the year 1840 as part of the Fowler Park Pioneer Experience, a county-wide field trip for Vigo County School Corp. second-graders. It started Tuesday and continues through today.
The program, which began many years ago, is supported by the Vigo County Education Foundation, Vigo County Parks Department and the Educational Heritage Association, which provided volunteers for the pioneer schoolhouse Thursday.
Students experience the life of the pioneers, rotating between log cabins and nine stations. They observe a variety of activities including the grist mill, weaving, pioneer cooking, a trading post and the schoolhouse. This year’s field trip included soap making and a music component, where students learned about the dulcimer.
Couch-Corenflos has volunteered for the pioneer village field trip for 16 years, and this was her last year. She taught kindergarten at Fayette Elementary for 27 years.
Wearing a long dress and shawl, she rang a bell as a group of Hoosier Prairie Elementary children gathered in front of the school house cabin, built with funding from the Educational Heritage Association. “We’re going to learn what pioneer children did a long, long time ago,” she said.
Girls and boys entered the one-room school house separately, and sat separately; the room included an American flag, a picture of George Washington, a fireplace and lessons written on a blackboard.
Couch-Corenflos lead the students through a lesson that included a “good morning” song, a short Bible verse [“Wisdom is greater than riches”], geography and ciphering, or math.
As school marm, she explained she didn’t have a cabin to stay in. “You know what I have to do? I have to go to your house to stay, for a week. Then another week, I go to another student’s house. That’s what school marms did back in the 1840s,” she said.
Holly Pies, VCSC curriculum coordinator, has worked with the pioneer village field trip for 19 years. Students not only learn about pioneer life, but “they also are visiting a place that maybe some of them have not had an opportunity to visit. What a wonderful resource the pioneer village is for our community.”
The parks department provides most of the volunteers for the event.
Sandy Billing, a retired teacher who also took a turn as a school marm, said, “I love the pioneer period of history, which was my favorite subject when I was a fourth-grade teacher. It’s a way to stay connected to students,” she said.
Billing believes that one of the things that surprises children the most about pioneer schooling was “the strictness of it.”
Students participating Thursday were from Hoosier Prairie, Terre Town, Franklin and Farrington Grove elementary schools.
Hoosier Prairie second-grader Mason Baker said he learned how pioneers used lye and fat for soapmaking. He also learned, “You traded stuff for other stuff … because they didn’t have Walmart or Aldis.” His favorite part was the trading post.
Hoosier Prairie student Abigail Ruble believes school might have been “a little bit more fun” back in the pioneer days. Second-grader Casen Rich enjoyed learning how pioneers used wool to weave blankets and rugs.
Hoosier Prairie teacher Lora Taylor said the pioneer village volunteers “do a nice job of explaining things to the students on their level.” For example, at the weaving station, volunteers told the children they would have to round up the sheep so the animals could be sheared for wool.
“They try to put the children in the mindset,” as though they are students back in the pioneer days, Taylor said.
