The good news is — Vigo County School Corp. families will no longer have to pay textbook rental and related fees for the 2023-24 school year, the result of a new state law.
The school board adopted a resolution Monday stating those textbook rental fees will be waived.
Less clear, however, is what it means for fees associated with specialty courses, co-curricular activities, extracurricular activities or to repair/replace damaged equipment.
Those fees "may continue to be assessed," according to the resolution, but the school district is still seeking clarification from the state, Superintendent Chris Himsel told the board Monday.
Examples of the latter might be visors and safety equipment for a welding class or musical instruments for band courses; dual credit fees or Advanced Placement testing fees; or certain consumable supply fees such as for auto maintenance.
"When it comes to our standard textbook rental fees and those associated fees — the ones you would normally get when you pay your textbook rental this time of year — those fees have been waived for the school year," Himsel said after the meeting.
"Consistent with state law, parents will not pay those fees this year. The state will reimburse schools a certain amount to help cover those fees," he said.
The district apologizes for the delay, he said. "We've been waiting for guidance throughout the summer ... We can't wait any longer," with school about to start on Thursday.
Himsel added, "We do anticipate those fees not part of textbook rental such as extracurricular fees and things like that, will continue," he said. But again, the district is "on hold" as it awaits state guidance.
During the meeting, Board President Amy Lore said, "The textbook fee waiving is a fantastic policy that has been a long time coming. The implementation phase has been very short."
Lack of state guidance on some of the other fees "is a frustrating thing not only for administrators, but for parents who are still kind of wondering how that shoe is going to fall. This is our best effort to comply," Lore said.
Himsel concurred that "in the long run, this is good for families. It's just that with something this complicated, we typically have study committees before it actually gets presented in a bill" and these types of questions and issues can be worked out ahead of time.
The General Assembly set aside $160 million to help cover the costs of textbook rental statewide, now that parents will not be charged.
However, the state funding won't cover the entire cost of textbooks, and schools are expected to make up the difference.
"We do anticipate there being an additional cost to the district," Himsel said, although he did not what that amount will be.
The funding approved by the Legislature "is appreciated. We are grateful to receive it, but it does not fully cover the cost of all these (textbook rental and related) fees," he said.
Promoting kindness
Administrators also discussed some new initiatives aimed at reducing suspensions/expulsions and teaching children how to get along better.
The district will implement Rachel’s Challenge workshops later this month, which teaches students how to get along, officials say.
Outside speakers from the program will visit each school and address students for the first part of the day.
The second part of the day, principals will identify students to come up with initiatives to implement what they learned through Rachel's Challenge.
The program emphasizes kindness, respect, caring for others and being helpful, said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services.
"We want to impress on them the importance of getting along with others and building positive strong relationships with other students," he said.
Hopefully, that will help reduce suspensions and expulsions.
There will also be programming for parents.
Separately, the district will also provide training for staff on restorative practices, aimed at de-escalating situations and heading off potential disciplinary issues before they get to that level.
Restorative practices focus on relationships and communication; the idea is to mediate and have kids work out their differences before problems escalate.
It's something the district started using prior to COVID, Balitewicz said. During COVID, "We put the pause on that."
Training will initially focus on staff that deal wtih disciplinary matters. Later, the intent is to provide training to classroom teachers.
Balitewicz also told the school board that there is an update to the state's bullying law. Schools must notify parents on both sides of the issue within five business days that there is an ongoing bullying investigation and parents also must be periodically updated.
Vigo County School Corp. practice has been to finish investigations in five days, Balitewicz said.
