The Vigo County School Board on Monday conducted a hearing and took action necessary to proceed with a $5.8 million short-term general obligation bond issue.
No member of the public commented.
Funds will be used for such facility improvements as heating/ventilation/air conditioning; paving; site improvements including roofing and purchase of equipment and technology.
The bonds, slated to be sold in August, would be used next year for projects that could include roofing at Otter Creek, Sarah Scott and a small section of Meadows. Paving projects could include a small section at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and nearly all of Otter Creek Middle School.
"That's not etched in stone yet," said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, after the hearing. "That's what is on our radar now." Issues at other buildings could change those preliminary plans.
This will be the district's sixth in a series of short term bond issuances that started in 2017, she said. The school district has been using short-term general obligation bonds for capital improvement projects to fill a gap in revenue created by state property tax caps.
"The school district loses in excess of $6 million annually now as result of tax cap credits," Wilson said.
According to superintendent Rob Haworth, "We use that bond money to do the things that not too many people see," such as for roof replacement, a parking lot paving project or heating/cooling issues in a building. It's also been used for technology.
The new bond issue will not increase the district's overall debt service rate, which will remain 21.8 cents per $100 assessed value. "We have so much debt rolling off that what we are able to do is replace that debt and keep an even tax rate," Haworth said after the meeting. That debt service tax rate has remained consistent for several years.
"It's been a great way to address our elementary buildings and our middle school buildings. Now, as we move forward, we've got to think about how we use that capacity to assist us with our high schools," he said.
The more than $5.8 million bond would have a repayment schedule of 3 years, 5 months, providing the school corporation more than $5.63 million in total revenue after issuance costs.
After the hearing, the board approved a project resolution and a preliminary bond resolution, the first steps in the legal process, Wilson said. The resolutions establish financial terms and project maximums; the maximum interest rate would be 5%.
In other matters:
• The board approved a 10-cent increase in student meal prices for both breakfast and lunch at elementary and secondary schools. The change will make all breakfasts $1.45. Lunches at elementary schools would be $3 and at secondary schools, $3.15.
• The board approved an agreement with AdTech for E-rate consulting services. The E-rate program provides federal reimbursement to schools for telecommunications and internet access.
The three-year agreement will cost $14,150 per year. The district has historically used AdTech for these services.
•After the meeting, Haworth said the district is looking at using federal ESSER funding to address heating, ventilation and air conditioning issues in the three high schools. "We think the price-tag for that will be around $18 million," he said. The district is working to amend its ESSER grant.
"That doesn't address all of the HVAC issues at our high schools, but it probably does attack our most immediate needs from a heating and cooling standpoint," he said.
