The Vigo County School Board will award bids and conduct other business when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The board will be asked to award a bid for 2023 paving repairs and improvements to ST Construction for $1.2 million.
Also on the agenda is a request to award a bid for mechanical improvements to Freitag-Weinhardt, Inc. for $1.25 million. Much of the funds would go toward Otter Creek Middle School and Lost Creek Elementary for chillers, pumps and accessories replacement.
The board also will be asked to award a bid to Matrix Integration for networking hardware; an amount listed in the board packet is for $451,920 and the project is E-rate eligible, which means federal funding will provide 80% of the project cost. General obligation funds will cover the district’s share of the project cost.
The agenda also includes opportunities for citizen comment, and information from Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz and board members.
