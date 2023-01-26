The Vigo County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to hear presentations from two more superintendent search organizations.
The board will meet at the administrative offices, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
McPherson & Jacobson LLC, based in Omaha, Nebraska, will provide the first presentation via Google Meet.
A representative of the Indiana School Boards Association will make a second presentation to the board; ISBA offers a search service. The ISBA fee is $3,500, with mileage extra. ISBA also has optional services that could add to the cost.
After the presentations, there will be board discussion and the board will take public comment. The board could potentially make a decision on which group to use for the superintendent search process, said Amy Lore, board president.
At 5 p.m. the board is to meet in closed, or executive, session to discuss personnel over whom the board has jurisdiction; records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to train school board members with an outside consultant about performance of the role as public officials.
