On Monday, the Vigo County School Board will consider a recommendation to enter an agreement with Schmidt Associates for professional services related to the evaluation of highs schools for HVAC and plumbing work.
The School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the administration building conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
On Feb. 28, an advisory bond steering committee narrowed to three a list of firms it intended to interview related to the infrastructure project. Earlier this month, the committee heard presentations from Schmidt Associates, Ameresco and Perfection Group.
Four other firms also responded to a request for proposals.
The firm hired would conduct a study and outline what needs to be done and how to approach the work.
The $23 million project under discussion involves $18 million in federal ESSER funding for heating/ventilation/air conditioning improvements and $5 million in general obligation bond funding for related plumbing/water line work at North, South and West Vigo high schools.
Also on the agenda:
- The board will consider adoption of health and science textbooks.
- It will consider a fuel contract with Ceres Solutions.
