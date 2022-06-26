Vigo school board to look at $5.8M bond issue

The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday on a proposed short-term general obligation bond of $5.8 million.
The hearing will take place in the administration building conference center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
Funds would be used for such facility improvements as heating/ventilation/air conditioning; paving; site improvements; and purchase of equipment and technology.
For summer 2023, the district is planning roofing projects at Otter Creek, Sarah Scott and a small section of Meadows. Paving projects would include a small section at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and nearly all of Otter Creek Middle School, which is in conjunction with a new gym there, a bond steering committee was told last week.
The school district has been using short-term general obligation bonds for capital improvement projects to fill a gap in revenue created by state property tax caps.
The more than $5.8 million bond would have a repayment schedule of 3 years, 5 months, providing the school corporation more than $5.63 million in total revenue after issuance costs.
The bond would not impact the school corporation’s debt service fund property tax rate, Jason Tanselle of the accounting firm Baker Tilly told the bond steering committee.
After the hearing, the board will be asked to approve a project resolution and a preliminary bond resolution. The new bond would likely be sold in August.
A regular business meeting will follow the hearing.
The board will be asked to approve a 10-cent increase in student meal prices for both breakfast and lunch at elementary and secondary schools. The change will make all breakfasts $1.45. Lunches at elementary schools would be $3 and at secondary schools, $3.15.
Under personnel, the board will be asked to approve two administrative changes:
• Cassandra Cook, who has been principal at Meadows Elementary, will be the new principal at Sugar Grove Elementary effective July 26.
• Jennifer Norris, who has been interim principal at Farrington Grove Elementary, would become principal there.
The board also will be asked to approve an agreement with AdTech for E-rate consulting services.
The E-rate program provides federal reimbursement to schools for telecommunications and internet access.
