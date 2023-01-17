The Vigo County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight as it continues hearing presentations from groups and firms that could assist the board in its search for a new superintendent.
The Indiana School Boards Association had initially planned on a presentation tonight, via Google Meet, but has asked to reschedule, said Amy Lore, school board president.
Also scheduled for tonight is a presentation by SchoolExecConnect, a consultant based in Oak Park, Ill. Kevin O'Mara, its president, will make a presentation via Google Meet.
The board will set aside time for discussion and there will be an opportunity for public comment. No decision is expected tonight, Lore said. She anticipates the board will still hear from a few other firms that assist with national or regional searches.
The goal is to select one of the groups "as soon as possible," hopefully by the end of the month, she said.
Last week, the board heard from Terry McDaniel of University Search Team, which provides free assistance (except for travel reimbursement) to school boards that are searching for a new superintendent.
The school board used the group in the search that culminated with the hiring of former superintendent Rob Haworth.
The board has three options, Lore said. It can go with the University Search Team, which has no fee; ISBA, which has a moderate fee; or a national/regional search firm, which can be more expensive, she said.
All have different features, she said.
The board will conduct its work session in the administration building, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.