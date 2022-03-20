The Vigo County School Board will receive an update on the Otter Creek Middle School construction project when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration conference center in West Terre Haute.
The $10 million project includes a new gym, a new music room, a renovated cafeteria and more classroom space.
The board also will be asked to award a contract for 1,350 Chromebooks for incoming kindergarten students. The district recommends awarding the contract, which was bid to CDW-G for $564,975. Federal ESSER funds will be used.
The board also will be asked to approve a change order from Fanning Howey and it will be asked to approve the sale of information technology equipment no longer needed by the district.
