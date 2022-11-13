The Vigo County School Board on Monday will discuss a new state program that provides tutoring grants for students most impacted academically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also will act on a policy dealing with public participation at board meetings. Another policy on the agenda relates to contracts/consultants.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The board will discuss participation in a new state tutoring program called Indiana Learns, which uses federal ESSER dollars. The program was created through state legislation.
Indiana Learns provides qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on approved math and reading “high-dosage” tutoring during out-of-school time.
The Mind Trust administers the program for the state Department of Education.
To qualify, a student must meet all of the following criteria: Indiana resident; attends an Indiana school; qualifies for free/reduced lunch; scored below proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grade student in spring 2022.
The Vigo County School Corp. has 469 students in grades four and five who qualify.
The funds come from the IDOE allocation of ESSER dollars.
VCSC is discussing the opportunity to serve as a “Champion Plus” matching partner. Matching partners are districts that elect to provide a $250 match in federal funds to ensure eligible students have access to a full $1,000 microgrant.
Champion Plus matching partners must use federal funds to provide the $250 match.
All qualifying students will have access to $500 to apply toward approved in-person or virtual tutoring opportunities. If an eligible student attends a school that has committed to matching funds, that student will have access to a total of $1,000 in funds for approved expenses.
Also under new business is a policy on contracts/consultants titled “approval of contracts.”
It states, “All contracts obligating the school corporation or the school board, whether written or oral, and however named (contract, agreement, amended contract, amended agreement, memorandum of understanding, lease, note, etc.) shall be approved by the board.”
Contracts not approved by the board will be considered null and void.
Certain contracts must be reviewed by legal counsel before board approval. That includes any contract requiring an opinion of counsel as a condition of closing a lease, bond, tax warrant or similar transaction, and any contract waiving any legal rights of the corporation or board.
The board also will approve four policies, including one on public participation at board meetings. As required by law, it provides opportunities for public comment at board meetings.
Public comment will be permitted before the board takes final action on a topic. The board will provide an opportunity to address other concerns on non-agenda items.
The policy also establishes procedures for public participation: attendees must register their intention to speak upon arrival at the meeting; each statement is limited to three minutes; no participant may speak more than once on the same topic unless all others who wish to speak on that topic have been heard.
Also, all statements shall be directed to the presiding officer; no person may address or question board members individually.
The presiding officer may prohibit public comments that are harassing and request any individual to leave the meeting when that person behaves in a manner this is disruptive to the orderly conduct of the meeting.
The policy lists other rules as well.
The board will receive a strategic plan update on transportation and food services, provided by John Newport.
At the start of the meeting, Tom Balitewicz will provide an update on ALICE active shooter response training.
