Tonight, the Vigo County School Board will consider a recommendation to move grades 7-12 to universal masking indoors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, grades PreK-6 in Vigo County have universal masking inside schools, but grades 7-12 can currently choose to remove their masks in forward-facing instruction.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. in the West Terre Haute administration building conference center, 501 W. Olive St.
The public will have an opportunity to comment on the recommendation. The agenda indicates there will be “possible board action.”
The recommendation is based on guidance from the COVID-19 Advisory Group, which is made up of healthcare professionals and community members, according to a VCSC news release.
Major considerations are the rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations in Vigo County and the district’s efforts to keep more students in school this year.
The advisory group also took into account the Governor’s Executive Order 21-24 issued on Sept. 1.
By making this change, the district could follow the governor’s executive order, which allows for the district to avoid quarantines in the classroom when all are masked. Therefore, quarantines — and students missing out on school — would only happen when students are unmasked at lunch, the district stated in a news release.
“School is important, not just for our students but for our entire community,” Superintendent Rob Haworth said in a communication to families Friday. “By recommending these changes, we are simply trying all we can do to keep school in session and parents working.”
The board is conducting a public work session and business meeting.
In other matters, Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, will make a presentation on the proposed 2022 budget.
Also, the board will be asked to award a technology bid. The administration recommends awarding a bid to CDW-G for the purchase of 1,100 staff Chromeboxes; CDW-G was the lowest responsible and responsive bidder, according to the district.
There also will be a video presentation updating the board on high school community service projects. In July, Haworth challenged student leaders at North, South and West Vigo high schools to lead their peers in providing 50,000 hours of community service in 2021-22.
