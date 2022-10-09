The Vigo County School Board on Monday will adopt its 2023 budget, advertised at $168 million.
The board meets at the administration building, 501 Olive St., in the conference center.
The budget consists of the education fund (state funded), $103.1 million; operations, $40.9 million; debt service, $9.8 million; Rainy Day, $5 million; and referendum fund, $9.2 million.
The overall advertised tax levy is $49.5 million, expected to decrease, and the advertised tax rate is $1.22 per $100 assessed value, which is expected to end up very close to this year’s 98.8 cents per $100 assessed value.
Once adopted, the budget is then reviewed and finalized by the Department of Local Government Finance. The district expects to have a finalized budget in December.
When the DLGF finalizes the numbers, local property tax levies and rates will be reduced to reflect final assessed values, property tax caps and maximum levy allowances.
District officials emphasize that when the process is complete, they expect the final overall budget to be close to this year’s $159.8 million.
In other matters, the board will act on the naming of the front drive in front of West Vigo High School in honor of the late George Waugh, who served as the high school's first principal and held the position for 18 years until moving to the central office to become the attendance director.
A dedication with family, friends and former students will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 13.
The board also will consider:
• Camera upgrades for North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School.
• A fiber wide area network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.