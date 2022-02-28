Vigo school board stands by Meadows decision

By a 5-2 vote, the Vigo County School Board on Monday rejected a motion by board member Joni Wise to rescind its Jan. 10 decision to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary.
Wise and board member Rosemarie Scott voted to rescind the earlier decision.
"The actions leading up to the Jan. 10 vote have caused the public to distrust our school corporation ... especially when we are asking the community to support a $260 million referendum to modernize our high schools," Wise said. "The public's trust is absolutely essential to a referendum."
Wise said she believes the board should take the time, and expense, to get a second opinion on the belt-tightening necessary to ensure district spending is in line with revenues. She wanted the board to look at whether there are other ways to save money without closing/repurposing Meadows.
Wise suggested hiring an outside consultant to take that second look. "I think we owe it to this community," she said.
In January, the board voted 5-2 to close and repurpose the school at the end of the current school year. Wise and Scott voted against the school consolidation.
On Feb. 7, Wise said she had reviewed the school district’s submission as part of the regional Readi grant proposal, which included funding for an Essential Worker Village on property adjacent to the school.
The district submitted its Readi grant proposal last year before the board had made a decision to close/repurpose Meadows Elementary, she said
At the Feb. 7 board meeting, Wise said she believes that in the spirit of transparency and trust, the closure and repurposing of the elementary school needs more discussion.
On Monday, the board engaged in much debate about the issue.
Board member Jackie Lower said the closure/repurposing of Meadows was separate from any future, possible decision related to the adjoining Meadows property.
"It was clearly stated that the property had no bearing on our decision" to repurpose the school, Lower said.
Wise said the Readi grant laid out in detail a proposal to build houses on the vacant land south of the school, and those details were not presented to the board. That property would have been donated to private builders for an Essential Workers Village, she said.
Board member Amy Lore said the idea had been presented to the board, not in any official capacity, but as a conceptual proposal. She said it was publicized. "It was hardly something being snuck by us."
Lower said proposing an idea doesn't mean it will happen.
According to board president Stacy Killion, Superintendent Rob Haworth gave board members a copy of the Readi grant on Oct. 24.
"I'm confused why this wasn't brought up prior to Feb. 7," Killion said.
Scott suggested "it is deceptive to the public. ... We did not say we are going to specifically make Meadows field a subdivision."
Lower responded, "We still don't know that's a possibility."
At the end of the meeting, several Meadows parents expressed disappointment at the decision. Meadows parent Brian C. Payne said he found it "unreasonable" that citizens could not comment prior to the decision — only after it had been made Monday.
Parent Angela Tanner criticized the administration for not providing budget and savings figures she has asked for with regard to the Meadows closing/repurposing.
"I don't see my voice enacting any kind of change today ... but I do hope it makes you stop and think before you place your next rubber stamp on another one of their recommendations."
Jennifer Mueller, Meadows PTO president, told the board that the decision was bigger than Meadows. "You have chosen to take action without consideration of the community impact," she said. "You are aware of the lack of trust that you have from myself and many people in this community."
Mueller then read a letter sent Monday to the superintendent and trustees from Eric Hylton, attorney for the Indiana State Teachers Association.
The letter asks the school board to "cease and desist from taking any actions to consolidate and repurpose Meadows Elementary School, considering the recent advisory opinion from the Indiana Public Access counselor."
That advisory opinion alleged the district violated the Open Door Law when a consolidation committee operated behind closed doors and took official action on public business outside of a public meeting.
VCSC’s proposed remedy to provide notice of future committee meetings as it continues to meet in closed sessions "is inadequate and does nothing to repair the damage done to the public’s trust by the secrecy of the committee’s deliberations," Hylton wrote. "This damage must be reversed by preventing any consolidation or repurposing of Meadows Elementary School and repealing any previously adopted motions to do so."
At the conclusion of the meeting, Scott urged citizens to continue to be involved and to "fight for kids."
The timing for closing the school "could not have been worse," particularly as the district is asking for public trust with a $260 million referendum, she said.
Lore said the board spent much time and hard work in making its decision. "We have been on a deficit spending trajectory for a long time and those things have to be dealt with. To me it would be a dereliction of duty and violation of the public trust to avoid that," she said.
After the meeting, Haworth said, "I feel for those Meadows people. ... It's a very, very difficult task when you look to repurpose and close a building. It's tough."
But data regarding enrollment, population trends and district finances "speaks to why these elementary consolidations have to occur." Other citizens support the decision, Haworth said.
When he's been to recent meetings, "This [Meadows consolidation] has not been the question. The question is are you going to be able to deliver the budget cuts to end the operational referendum in 2024."
The district hopes to end operational the referendum in 2024, but apply that tax rate to a building referendum for high schools.
