The Vigo County School Board voted 6-1 Monday to use the Indiana School Boards Association to provide support services in the search for a new superintendent.
The board made the decision after two additional presentations Monday, one from Steve Horton of ISBA and another from a national search firm, McPherson & Jacobson LLC based in Omaha, Nebraska. Horton is ISBA director of board services.
The ISBA fee is $3,500, with mileage extra, much less than would have been charged by the three national search firms interviewed. ISBA offers a superintendent search service.
The board invited five groups in total to make presentations, including University Search Team.
After the meeting, board president Amy Lore said of ISBA, "I think overall they were just a clear standout."
The three national search firms had "a much higher pricetag," she said. "There was nothing that stood out from those that we thought was tremendously different."
In addition, "There were added bonuses with ISBA, particularly the software service that allows access to all the candidates" applying for the position, Lore said. "I thought that was a great feature."
ISBA vets both internal and external candidates using the same process, "which I think the community needs," Lore said. She said the University Search Team, while it has no fee except travel reimbursement, does not vet internal candidates.
Another factor, Lore said, was that in the last few years, the board has developed a closer relationship with ISBA, "which is a positive thing."
In selecting a search firm, the board is "trying to show the community that we are very serious about this search. That's why we went through the process of having all these extra meetings and bringing in every possible type of search firm," she said.
Board member Ken Warner said he had the "most comfort level" with ISBA. Horton's presentation "seemed to cover all the dots I was looking for," he said.
Board member Stacy Killion also liked having the ability to use the ISBA software service to learn about candidates before screening sessions.
Horton said the process will take about three months. While he has only been with ISBA for the past year, he previously was involved with superintendent searches in Ohio for several years. Also, he works closely with Kent DeKoninck, a search consultant who has much experience in Indiana public education.
Next steps include establishing a timeline and defining what the district and community are looking for in their next superintendent, Lore said.
Jackie Lower voted against ISBA and said she would have preferred use of the University Search Team, which the board worked with when it chose Rob Haworth as superintendent.
The University Search Team includes a College of Education representative from each of the four major state universities: Indiana State University, Ball State, Indiana University and Purdue University.
"I found the other presentations more complete and Steve (Horton) has just been in this position for a year. But I support the board's decision," Lower said. "He'll do an extensive search."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.